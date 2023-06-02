 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Patriotic Chevrolet, leads a pack of cars during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2023 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR heads to Madison, Illinois for its next Cup Series Race. The World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will host the Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday, June 4. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. This will be the 16th Cup Series race of the season.

The Cup Series is coming out of a rain-delayed Coca-Cola 600 that Ryan Blaney won. William Byron came in second and was followed by Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick in the top-five. Heading into this weekend, Ross Chastain sits atop the Cup Series standings with 446 points. He is followed by Blaney (445), Byron (442), Kevin Harvick (438) and Truex Jr. (433).

Kyle Larson heads into the weekend with the best odds of winning the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +500 and is followed by Byron (+700), Kyle Busch (+750), Blaney (+850) and Joey Logano (+850). This will only be the second running of this race, with Logano picking up the victory last year.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300.

2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 Odds Heading Into Race Weekend

Driver Odds to win
Driver Odds to win
Kyle Larson +500
William Byron +700
Kyle Busch +750
Ryan Blaney +850
Joey Logano +850
Martin Truex Jr. +1000
Denny Hamlin +1100
Christopher Bell +1100
Ross Chastain +1400
Kevin Harvick +1400
Tyler Reddick +1600
Chase Briscoe +3000
Brad Keselowski +3000
Alex Bowman +3000
Corey Lajoie +3500
Bubba Wallace +3500
Ty Gibbs +4000
Aric Almirola +4500
Ryan Preece +5500
Daniel Suarez +5500
Chris Buescher +6500
Erik Jones +10000
Austin Dillon +10000
Austin Cindric +10000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000
Justin Haley +25000
A.J. Allmendinger +25000
Todd Gilliland +30000
Noah Gragson +30000
Michael McDowell +30000
Harrison Burton +30000
Carson Hocevar +30000
Ty Dillon +100000
J.J. Yeley +100000
Gray Gaulding +100000
B.J. McLeod +100000

More From DraftKings Nation