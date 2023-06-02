NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

NASCAR heads to Madison, Illinois for its next Cup Series Race. The World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will host the Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday, June 4. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. This will be the 16th Cup Series race of the season.

The Cup Series is coming out of a rain-delayed Coca-Cola 600 that Ryan Blaney won. William Byron came in second and was followed by Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick in the top-five. Heading into this weekend, Ross Chastain sits atop the Cup Series standings with 446 points. He is followed by Blaney (445), Byron (442), Kevin Harvick (438) and Truex Jr. (433).

Kyle Larson heads into the weekend with the best odds of winning the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +500 and is followed by Byron (+700), Kyle Busch (+750), Blaney (+850) and Joey Logano (+850). This will only be the second running of this race, with Logano picking up the victory last year.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300.