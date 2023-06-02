 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Enjoy Illinois 300 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

Here’s everybody currently expected to compete this week in qualifying.

By Teddy Ricketson
Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, and Erik Jones, driver of the #43 U.S. AIR FORCE Chevrolet, lead a pack of cars during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2023 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Cup Series will be in Madison, Illinois for its next race. The 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 will take place on Sunday, June 4 at the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. The race is slated to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. The race field is coming off the Coca-Cola 600, which ended up being postponed a day due to rain.

There are 36 drivers on the entry list for Sunday’s race. Kyle Larson heads into the weekend with the best odds of winning the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +500 and is followed by William Byron (+700), Kyle Busch (+750), Ryan Blaney (+850) and Joey Logano (+850).

The field will have garage hours on Friday afternoon and Saturday, and then conduct practice at 10 a.m. ET. Qualifying will follow at 10:45 a.m. ET on Saturday morning. Both events will air on FS1.

2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Gray Gaulding 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 J.J. Yeley 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

