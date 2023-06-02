Enjoy Illinois 300 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

NASCAR’s Cup Series will be in Madison, Illinois for its next race. The 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 will take place on Sunday, June 4 at the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. The race is slated to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. The race field is coming off the Coca-Cola 600, which ended up being postponed a day due to rain.

There are 36 drivers on the entry list for Sunday’s race. Kyle Larson heads into the weekend with the best odds of winning the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +500 and is followed by William Byron (+700), Kyle Busch (+750), Ryan Blaney (+850) and Joey Logano (+850).

The field will have garage hours on Friday afternoon and Saturday, and then conduct practice at 10 a.m. ET. Qualifying will follow at 10:45 a.m. ET on Saturday morning. Both events will air on FS1.