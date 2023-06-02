NASCAR schedule for 2023 World Wide Technology and Portland International Raceway

NASCAR will be back in action the weekend of Friday, June 2, but in a unique way. It doesn’t happen much on the schedule, but all three Series will be in action, but not all in the same place. The Truck Series and the Cup Series will be in Madison, Illinois for their respective races, while the Xfinity Series heads to Portland, Oregon for its events.

The Cup Series will run the Enjoy Ilinois 300 on Sunday, June 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1. The day prior, practice will be held at 10 a.m. ET on FS1 and will be followed by qualifying at 10:45 a.m. ET. Odds for the winner will drop later this week at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Xfinity Series will be in Oregon for the Pacific Office Automation 147 on Saturday, June 3 at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Practice earlier in the day won’t be televised but is scheduled to happen at 11:30 a.m. ET. Qualifying is expected to start at noon ET on FS1. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook will be available later in the week.

The Truck Series will start the weekend action on Friday, June 2. Practice will be held at 6 p.m. ET on FS1, with qualifying at 6:30 p.m. ET also on FS1. There will be a rare Saturday race for the Truck Series, with the Toyota 200 expected to start at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook are not yet available.

All times below are ET.

Friday, June 2

6 p.m. — Practice, Truck Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

6:30 p.m. — Qualifying, Truck Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

Saturday, June 3

10 a.m. — Practice, Cup Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

10:45 a.m. — Qualifying, Cup Series — FS1,

11:30 a.m. — Practice, Xfinity Series — No TV, Fox Sports Live

Noon — Qualifying, Xfinity Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

1:30 p.m. — Toyota 200, Truck Series race — FS1, Fox Sports Live

4:30 p.m. — Pacific Office Automation 147, Xfinity Series race — FS1, Fox Sports Live

Sunday, June 4

3:30 p.m. — Enjoy Illinois 300, Cup Series race — FS1, Fox Sports Live