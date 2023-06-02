Breaking down the weather forecast for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

All of NASCAR’s series will be in action this weekend but will be in two separate places. The Truck Series and the Cup Series will run their respective races at the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois. The Xfinity Series will head to Portland, Oregon, and the Portland International Raceway for its events.

The Xfinity and Cup Series were both affected by the weather last weekend and had to pull a doubleheader with back-to-back races on Monday to stay on schedule. The weather in Illinois looks good for Saturday and Sunday, with just a chance for an afternoon summer storm on Friday. The weather forecast for Portland looks great for racing, and we shouldn't see any rain.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend in Madison, Illinois, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, June 2

Hi 87°, Low 65°: A t-storm around in the p.m., 40% chance of rain

6 p.m. ET, Truck Series Practice

6:30 p.m. ET, Truck Series Qualifying

Saturday, June 3

Hi 94°, Low 65°: Hot with sunshine, 10% chance of rain

10 a.m. ET, Cup Series Practice

10:45 a.m. ET, Cup Series Qualifying

1:30 p.m. ET, Toyota 200 Truck Series race (160 laps, 200 miles)

Sunday, June 4

Hi 90°, Low 68°: Hot with clouds and sun, 16% chance of rain

3:30 p.m. ET, Enjoy Illinois 300, Cup Series race (240 laps, 300 miles)

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend in Portland, Oregon, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Saturday, June 3

Hi 77°, Low 50°: Sunny and pleasant, 3% chance of rain

11:30 a.m. ET, Xfinity Series Practice

Noon ET, Xfinity Series Qualifying

4:30 p.m. ET, Pacific Office Automation 147 Xfinity Series race (75 laps, 147 miles)