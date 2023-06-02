Which teams have been relegated from Serie A in 2022-23?

The season is coming to an end for Italy’s top flight as Serie A has one more slate of matches this weekend. With Napoli being crowned the 2022-23 champions weeks ago, and the remaining top four spots going to Lazio, Inter, and AC Milan, we’re looking at the relegation zone ahead of this weekend’s matches.

Two of the three relegation spots have already been decided, as Sampdoria and Cremonese will be heading down to Serie B next season. Sampdoria will finish last as they sit on just 19 points, while Cremonese will finish in 19th as they currently have 24 points. Hellas Verona occupies the other relegation spot with 31 points, though they still have a chance of escaping as Spezia also has 31 points but owns the goal differential tiebreaker for now.

Both teams hoping to escape relegation are going up against formidable opponents in their final match of the season, with Hellas Verona taking on AC Milan and Spezia facing off against AS Roma.

Serie A will see three teams promoted up from Serie B next year. Frosinone and Genoa have both already clinched their return to the top flight. Frosinone finished on top of Serie B with 80 points while Genoa was just seven points back in second place. Cosenza defeated Brescia in the two-leg playoff for the final promotion spot.