How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Toyota 200 truck race via live online stream

NASCAR’s Truck Series will head to Madison, Illinois for its next race. The World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will host the 2023 Toyota 200 on Saturday, June 3. Practice and qualifying for the truck race will take place the day prior. Practice will run at 6 p.m. ET on FS1, followed by qualifying at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The WWT Raceway will utilize one-lap qualifying. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice session for all trucks. Then, each driver will run a single-truck, one-lap qualifier. The fastest driver will earn the pole position for Saturday’s race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Toyota 200

Date: Friday, June 2

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

Entry list