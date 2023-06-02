 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Toyota 200 truck race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Toyota 200 qualifying on Friday at World Wide Technology Raceway via live online stream.

By Teddy Ricketson
Corey Heim, driver of the #11 Rootly Toyota, leads a pack of trucks during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26, 2023 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Truck Series will head to Madison, Illinois for its next race. The World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will host the 2023 Toyota 200 on Saturday, June 3. Practice and qualifying for the truck race will take place the day prior. Practice will run at 6 p.m. ET on FS1, followed by qualifying at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The WWT Raceway will utilize one-lap qualifying. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice session for all trucks. Then, each driver will run a single-truck, one-lap qualifier. The fastest driver will earn the pole position for Saturday’s race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Toyota 200

Date: Friday, June 2
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2023 Toyota 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Truck #

1 Jesse Love 1
2 Chris Hacker 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Chase Purdy 4
5 Dean Thompson 5
6 Norm Benning 6
7 Colby Howard 9
8 Corey Heim 11
9 Spencer Boyd 12
10 Hailie Deegan 13
11 Tanner Gray 15
12 Tyler Ankrum 16
13 Taylor Gray 17
14 Christian Eckes 19
15 Matt Mills 20
16 Grant Enfinger 23
17 Rajah Caruth 24
18 Matt DiBenedetto 25
19 Chris Hacker 30
20 Bret Holmes 32
21 Mason Maggio 33
22 Stephen Mallozzi 34
23 Jake Garcia 35
24 Zane Smith 38
25 Bayley Currey 41
26 Carson Hocevar 42
27 Daniel Dye 43
28 Lawless Alan 45
29 Jack Wood 51
30 Stewart Friesen 52
31 Timmy Hill 56
32 Conner Jones 66
33 Matt Crafton 88
34 Clay Greenfield 95
35 Ty Majeski 98
36 Ben Rhodes 99

