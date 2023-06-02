F1 schedule: Spanish Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

The 2023 Formula One World Championship heads to Barcelona this week for the Spanish Grand Prix, the seventh event of the season. The drivers will race on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, making 66 laps around the 2.894-mile track.

Tune into two practice rounds on Friday and a third on Saturday before the qualifiers on Saturday, which will determine pole positions for Sunday’s race. The Grand Prix itself will begin on 8:00 a.m. ET on June 4.

All events will broadcast on ESPN channels and will be available for live streaming at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen, who currently tops the standings for this season, is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at -250. He also won the Spanish Grand Prix in 2022. Sergio Perez comes in at +330.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Spanish Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, June 2

7:30 a.m. ET — Practice 1 — TBD, WatchESPN

11:00 a.m. ET — Practice 2 — TBD, WatchESPN

Saturday, June 3

6:30 a.m. ET — Practice 3 — TBD, WatchESPN

10:00 a.m. ET — Qualifying— ESPN2, WatchESPN

Sunday, June 4

9:00 a.m. ET — Spanish Grand Prix race — ESPN, WatchESPN