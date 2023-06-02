Breaking down the weather forecast for the Spanish Grand Prix

The 2023 Formula One World Championship continues this week in Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix, the seventh event of the season. The race will take place on Sunday, June 4 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Max Verstappen took home the first-place trophy in Spain last year.

The forecast for Sunday’s race looks pleasant with a 25% chance of precipitation. Saturday’s qualifiers also have a 25% chance of rain, and Friday’s practice rounds have just a 10% chance of precipitation.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend in Spain, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, June 2

Hi 74°, Low 62°: Partly sunny, 10% chance of precipitation

7:30 a.m. ET: Practice 1

11:00 a.m. ET: Practice 2

Saturday, June 3

Hi 74°, Low 63°: Partly cloudy, 25% chance of precipitation

6:30 a.m. ET: Practice 3

10:00 a.m. ET: Qualifying

Sunday, June 4

Hi 74°, Low 63°: Partly cloudy, 25% chance of precipitation

9:00 a.m. ET: Spanish Grand Prix (66 laps, 190.908 miles)