F1 practice live stream: How to watch Spanish Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

Formula One racing is in Spain this weekend and the race is scheduled for Sunday at 9:00 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 7:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. ET. The third practice run is Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Friday’s and Saturday’s practices will air on ESPN2 while the qualifying session on Saturday will air on ESPN. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN as well. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Spanish Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -250, followed by teammate Sergio Perez at +330. Fernando Alonso is the next closest at +1100.

Verstappen is also favored to be the fastest qualifier with -165 odds in that regard on DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc is second on that list (+330), then Sergio Perez (+380), Fernando Alonso (+850), and Carlos Sainz (+2800) round out the top five odds to be fastest qualifier.

How to watch practice for the Spanish Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, June 2, 7:30 a.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, June 2, 11:00 a.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, June 3, 6:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

