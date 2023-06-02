 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 practice live stream: How to watch Spanish Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Spanish Grand Prix in Spain via live online stream.

By DKNation Staff
F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Previews Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Spain this weekend and the race is scheduled for Sunday at 9:00 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 7:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. ET. The third practice run is Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Friday’s and Saturday’s practices will air on ESPN2 while the qualifying session on Saturday will air on ESPN. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN as well. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Spanish Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -250, followed by teammate Sergio Perez at +330. Fernando Alonso is the next closest at +1100.

Verstappen is also favored to be the fastest qualifier with -165 odds in that regard on DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc is second on that list (+330), then Sergio Perez (+380), Fernando Alonso (+850), and Carlos Sainz (+2800) round out the top five odds to be fastest qualifier.

How to watch practice for the Spanish Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, June 2, 7:30 a.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, June 2, 11:00 a.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, June 3, 6:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

Spanish Grand Prix 2023 Starting Grid

Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Sergio Perez 11
3 Esteban Ocon 31
4 Nyck De Vries 21
5 Pierre Gasly 10
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Kevin Magnussen 20
8 Charles Leclerc 16
9 Carlos Sainz 55
10 George Russell 63
11 Lando Norris 4
12 Lewis Hamilton 44
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Yuki Tsunoda 22
15 Lance Stroll 18
16 Valtteri Bottas 77
17 Oscar Piastri 81
18 Nico Hulkenberg 27
19 Logan Sargeant 2
20 Alex Albon 23

