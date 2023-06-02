When the Spanish Grand Prix practice starts, how to watch this weekend

This weekend, it’s Spain’s turn to host Formula One racing, with the race taking place on Sunday, June 4. Prior to that, there will be two practice sessions on Friday, then another practice run on Saturday before qualifying.

All three practices will air on ESPN2. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Spanish Grand Prix weekend.

Heading into race week, Max Verstappen is considered the frontrunner to win according to DraftKings Sportsbook. His odds to win stand at -250. Following closely behind is his teammate, Sergio Perez, with odds of +330 to win the race. Fernando Alonso is the next contender with odds of +1100.

How to watch practice for the Spanish Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, June 2, 7:30 a.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, June 2, 11:00 a.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, June 2, 6:30 a.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list