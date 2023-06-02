 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

When the Spanish Grand Prix practice starts, how to watch this weekend

We go over the details for F1 practice at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain on Friday and Saturday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

By DKNation Staff
F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Previews Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

This weekend, it’s Spain’s turn to host Formula One racing, with the race taking place on Sunday, June 4. Prior to that, there will be two practice sessions on Friday, then another practice run on Saturday before qualifying.

All three practices will air on ESPN2. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Spanish Grand Prix weekend.

Heading into race week, Max Verstappen is considered the frontrunner to win according to DraftKings Sportsbook. His odds to win stand at -250. Following closely behind is his teammate, Sergio Perez, with odds of +330 to win the race. Fernando Alonso is the next contender with odds of +1100.

How to watch practice for the Spanish Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, June 2, 7:30 a.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, June 2, 11:00 a.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, June 2, 6:30 a.m. ET
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

Spanish Grand Prix 2023 Starting Grid

Pos Driver No.
Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Sergio Perez 11
3 Esteban Ocon 31
4 Nyck De Vries 21
5 Pierre Gasly 10
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Kevin Magnussen 20
8 Charles Leclerc 16
9 Carlos Sainz 55
10 George Russell 63
11 Lando Norris 4
12 Lewis Hamilton 44
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Yuki Tsunoda 22
15 Lance Stroll 18
16 Valtteri Bottas 77
17 Oscar Piastri 81
18 Nico Hulkenberg 27
19 Logan Sargeant 2
20 Alex Albon 23

More From DraftKings Nation