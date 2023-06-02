WNBA schedule, TV channels, start times for Friday, June 2

The 2023 WNBA Season rolls on with a four-game slate on Friday, June 2, featuring two of the league’s contending teams in the defending champion Las Vegas Aces (4-0) and the New York Liberty (3-1). The Aces haven’t missed a beat or dropped a game, since the start of the season while the Liberty’s tandem of Breanna Stewart (25.8 PPG) and Sabrina Ionescu (16.0) has shown promising returns so far.

All eyes will be on the two Commissioner's Cup matchups between the Liberty and Sky and the Los Angeles Sparks (1-2) and Phoenix Mercury (1-2).

In spite of the departure of Candace Parker, the Sky have managed to tread water and currently sit in fifth place in the league standings. The Mercury are currently in third place in the Western Conference cup standings with a 1-1 record, although the Sparks are right on their heels in fourth place with a 1-2 cup record.

Here is the full schedule for tonight’s WNBA games.

WNBA schedule: Friday, June 2

New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky

Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: WNBA League Pass

Point spread: Liberty -11

Dallas Wings vs. Washington Mystics

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream: WNBA League Pass

Point spread: Mystics -7

Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Bally Sports South

Live stream: WNBA League Pass

Point spread: Aces -11

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury

Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Bally Sports Arizona

Live stream: WNBA League Pass

Point spread: Mercury -3