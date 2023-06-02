WNBA schedule, TV channels, start times for Friday, June 2

The 2023 WNBA Season rolls on with a four-game slate on Friday, June 2, featuring two of the league’s contending teams in the defending champion Las Vegas Aces (4-0) and the New York Liberty (3-1). The Aces haven’t missed a beat or dropped a game, since the start of the season while the Liberty’s tandem of Breanna Stewart (25.8 PPG) and Sabrina Ionescu (16.0) has shown promising returns so far.
All eyes will be on the two Commissioner's Cup matchups between the Liberty and Sky and the Los Angeles Sparks (1-2) and Phoenix Mercury (1-2).
In spite of the departure of Candace Parker, the Sky have managed to tread water and currently sit in fifth place in the league standings. The Mercury are currently in third place in the Western Conference cup standings with a 1-1 record, although the Sparks are right on their heels in fourth place with a 1-2 cup record.
Here is the full schedule for tonight’s WNBA games.
WNBA schedule: Friday, June 2
New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky
Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: Marquee Sports Network
Live stream: WNBA League Pass
Point spread: Liberty -11
Dallas Wings vs. Washington Mystics
Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC Sports Washington
Live stream: WNBA League Pass
Point spread: Mystics -7
Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream
Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: Bally Sports South
Live stream: WNBA League Pass
Point spread: Aces -11
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury
Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: Bally Sports Arizona
Live stream: WNBA League Pass
Point spread: Mercury -3