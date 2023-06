Live results, scores, bracket for 2023 College World Series

The 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship will run from June 2-26, with 64 teams competing to win the national championship at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

For opening weekend one winner will emerge from each of 16 regional sites via a four-team, double-elimination bracket played at a host institution.

Those 16 winners compete in eight Super Regionals from June 9-11, which are best two-out-of-three series hosted by the better-seeded team.

Those eight teams will head to Omaha to determine the CWS Finalists via two four-team double-elimination brackets.

2023 College World Series bracket

Regional round (June 2-5)

* All times ET, listed home team will bat last in first games

Winston-Salem Regional

Game 1: Northeastern vs. Maryland: Friday June 2, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: George Mason vs. No. 1 Wake Forest: Friday June 2, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Tuscaloosa Regional

Game 1: Troy vs. Boston College: Friday June 2, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: Nicholls State vs. No. 16 Alabama: Friday June 2, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Coral Gables Regional

Game 1: Louisiana vs. Texas: Friday June 2, 2 p.m., LHN

Game 2: Maine vs. No. 9 Miami: Friday June 2, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Stanford Regional

Game 1: San Jose State vs. No. 8 Stanford: Friday June 2, 5 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: Cal State Fullerton vs. Texas A&M: Friday June 2, 10 p.m., ESPN2

Baton Rouge Regional

Game 1: Tulane vs. No. 5 LSU: Friday June 2, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Game 2: Sam Houston vs. Oregon State: Friday June 2, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Lexington Regional

Game 1: Ball State vs. No. 12 Kentucky: Friday June 2, 12 p.m., SECN

Game 2: Indiana vs. West Virginia: Friday June 2, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Auburn Regional

Game 1: Samford vs. Southern Miss: Friday June 2, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: Penn vs. No. 13 Auburn: Friday June 2, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Clemson Regional

Game 1: Lipscomb vs. No. 4 Clemson: Friday June 2, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: Charlotte vs. Tennessee: Friday June 2, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Gainesville Regional

Game 1: Texas Tech vs. UConn: Friday June 2, 12 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: Florida A&M vs. No. 2 Florida: Friday June 2, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+

Columbia Regional

Game 1: Campbell vs. NC State: Friday June 2, 1 p.m., ACCN

Game 2: Central Connecticut State vs. No. 15 South Carolina: Friday June 2, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Conway Regional

Game 1: UNCW vs. Duke: Friday June 2, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: Rider vs. No. 10 Coastal Carolina: Friday June 2, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Charlottesville Regional

Game 1: Army vs. No. 7 Virginia: Friday June 2, 12 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: Oklahoma vs. East Carolina: Friday June 2, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Nashville Regional

Game 1: Xavier vs. Oregon: Friday June 2, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: Eastern Illinois vs. No. 6 Vanderbilt: Friday June 2, 8 p.m., SECN

Stillwater Regional

Game 1: Washington vs. Dallas Baptist: Friday June 2, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: Oral Roberts vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State: Friday June 2, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Terre Haute Regional

Game 1: Wright State vs. No. 14 Indiana State: Friday June 2, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: North Carolina vs. Iowa: Friday June 2, 7 p.m., ACCN

Fayetteville Regional

Game 1: Santa Clara vs. No. 3 Arkansas: Friday June 2, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: Arizona vs. TCU: Friday June 2, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Super Regional round (June 9-11)

Winston-Salem Winner vs. Tuscaloosa Winner

Miami Winner vs. Stanford Winner

Baton Rouge Winner vs. Lexington Winner

Auburn Winner vs. Clemson Winner

Gainesville Winner vs. Columbia Winner

Conway Winner vs. Charlottesville Winner

Nashville Winner vs. Stillwater Winner

Terre Haute Winner vs. Fayetteville Winner

2023 College World Series (June 16-26)