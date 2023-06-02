How the public is betting Panthers vs. Golden Knights in Game 1 of NHL Stanley Cup Final

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final begins Saturday at 8 p.m. ET with the Florida Panthers and Las Vegas Golden Knights facing off. Here’s a look at how the public is betting on tonight’s contest, with odds and insights courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

With Florida having so much success in close games this postseason (9-1 in one-goal games and 7-0 in overtime), it’s not a surprise that most of the early money for Game 1 is coming in on the Panthers at +110. Currently the Panthers are 59% of the betting action and 67% of the moneyline.

More surprising is the amount of money the public is placing on Game 1 hitting over the 5.5 goal total. Only one of the Panthers’ past eight playoff games has the goal total been more than five goals, that was Game 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes, which Florida won 4-3. The goals have come a little easier in Vegas’ games, six of the past ten Vegas playoff games have went over 5.5, and the Golden Knights are 5-1 in those games. 65% of the bets and 65% of the handle are on Game 1 going over 5.5 goals.

The puck line betting is split. Florida is -195 with a +1.5 puck line and have garnered 56% of the bets. The money, however, is going with the Golden Knights +230 to win Game 1 by more than one goal. There’s 57% of the money banking on a big Vegas win Saturday.