How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Denis Shapovalov in French Open third round

The top-seeded player in the men’s singles draw at the French Open takes the court on Friday for the third round. No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, the favorite to win it all, faces No. 26 Denis Shapovalov at 2:15 p.m. ET on Friday, June 2 at Roland-Garros.

This will mark the first time these two players have gone head-to-head. Alcaraz sits at +140 to win it all at DraftKings Sportsbook, and has -3500 moneyline odds to win this second-round match. Shapovalov comes in at +1200.

The match will be available to watch on the Tennis Channel, which can be accessed through Fubo TV. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial period for those who don’t want to buy the service.

Alcaraz, just 20 years old, is looking for his second Grand Slam win after taking home the US Open in 2022. He reached the French Open quarterfinals in 2022 before being eliminated.