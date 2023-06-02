How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in French Open third round

No. 3 Novak Djokovic takes on No. 29 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round of the French Open on Friday, June 2. Djokovic, a two-time winner on the clay in Paris, has the second-best odds in the remaining field to win it all, coming in at +200 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

However, Fokina won’t be a walk in the park for the Serbian star. He reached the French Open quarterfinals in 2021, the last time Djokovic won it all. The two have gone head-to-head three times, and while Djokovic has won two, Fokina won their most recent matchup in Monte Carlo last year. This will be a must-watch match.

The two will face off at 8:45 a.m. ET on Friday, and the match will be available to watch on the Tennis Channel. This is available through Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial period if you don’t want to buy the service.

Djokovic enters with -900 moneyline odds for the match at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Fokina coming in at +550.