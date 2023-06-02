 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in French Open third round

The third round of the French Open is on the horizon. We break down how to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on TV and via live stream.

By Grace McDermott
2023 French Open - Day Four Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

No. 3 Novak Djokovic takes on No. 29 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round of the French Open on Friday, June 2. Djokovic, a two-time winner on the clay in Paris, has the second-best odds in the remaining field to win it all, coming in at +200 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

However, Fokina won’t be a walk in the park for the Serbian star. He reached the French Open quarterfinals in 2021, the last time Djokovic won it all. The two have gone head-to-head three times, and while Djokovic has won two, Fokina won their most recent matchup in Monte Carlo last year. This will be a must-watch match.

The two will face off at 8:45 a.m. ET on Friday, and the match will be available to watch on the Tennis Channel. This is available through Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial period if you don’t want to buy the service.

Djokovic enters with -900 moneyline odds for the match at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Fokina coming in at +550.

