How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for June 2 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode airing live from Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township, PA.

We’re just six days removed from the Night of Champions pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia and there will be plenty of things to unpack from that show, especially the main event. We also stand roughly one month out from Money in the Bank in London and we’ll have some qualifying matches for both ladder matches tonight.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, June 2

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township, PA

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

The main event of Night of Champions last Saturday saw Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens successfully retain the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The main turning point of the match and came towards the end where the Usos came out to interfere on their family’s behalf, but accidentally superkicked Sikoa. Seeing Jey being berated by Reigns, Jimmy finally snapped and superkicked the “Tribal Chief” twice, declaring that he did something Jey should’ve done a long time ago. Conflicted at first, Jey followed Jimmy out of the ring just as their younger brother Sikoa stood up. That’s where Owens and Zayn were able to double-team the enforcer of the Bloodline and put him down for the victory.

NOC coincidentally marked Reigns’ 1,000th day as the undisputed WWE Universal Champion and he will hold a celebration of the milestone tonight. Of course, it won’t be much of a celebration with the Usos’ betrayal and the implosion of the Bloodline lingering over the entire show. We’ll see what the champ has to say and how he addresses his cousins.

Asuka is the new Raw Women’s Champion (again, still have not addressed the titles being on the opposite show) as she defeated Bianca Belair at NOC. With Belair and the ref distracted, she sprayed the blue mist into her own hands and as Belair was setting her up for the KOD, she raked the champ’s eyes and temporarily blinded her. That allowed for her to take down the “EST” with a kick and end her record reign. We’ll be sure to hear from the “Empress of Tomorrow” this evening as she kick starts a new title reign.

As mentioned before, we’ll have a pair of qualifying matches for both the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches tonight. On the men’s side, LA Knight will battle Montez Ford to join a field that already includes Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura from Raw. On the women’s side, Zelina Vega will go one-on-one with Lacey Evans.