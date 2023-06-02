 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Friday, June 2

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Friday, June 2.

Aces are certainly wild on Friday, with a bunch of the biggest names in the game taking the mound. Of course, some of those aces will have to deal with pretty gnarly matchups — can Luis Castillo and Justin Verlander survive the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays, respectively? — but still, there’s an overabundance of pitching on the docket tonight, with a whopping 24 starters landing in the top three tiers of our daily starting pitching rankings. Who should you roll with? Who should you shy away from? Who might be worth a stream off the waiver wire? We’re here to help you break it all down.

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday, June 2

Pitchers to stream

Jack Flaherty, St. Louis Cardinals — Lord help me, I’m going to keep riding this roller coaster. Flaherty got roughed up by the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he bounced back with seven strong innings against the Cleveland Guardians last time out, and now he gets another favorable matchup on the road against a flagging Pittsburgh Pirates lineup. There’s no telling whether the fastball velocity — and the ensuing swings and misses — will show up start to start, but this is worth the squeeze as the floor should still be pretty high.

Hogan Harris, Oakland Athletics — Far be it from me to recommend anything to do with the A’s putrid pitching staff, but Harris was great in his last outing, spinning five shutout innings of relief against the Houston Astros while striking out five. He’s a crafty lefty out of central casting, without a ton of velocity but living on the edges and forcing weak contact, and it could work against a mediocre Miami Marlins lineup at pitcher-friendly loanDepot Park.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Friday, June 2.

Starting pitcher rankings 6/2

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Shohei Ohtani @ Astros
2 Cristian Javier vs. Angels
3 Zack Wheeler @ Nationals
4 Luis Castillo @ Rangers
5 Corbin Burnes @ Reds
6 Clayton Kershaw vs. Yankees
7 Logan Webb vs. Orioles
8 Chris Bassitt @ Mets
9 Tyler Glasnow @ Red Sox
10 Justin Verlander vs. Blue Jays
Strong plays
11 Jon Gray vs. Mariners
12 Bailey Ober vs. Guardians
13 Charlie Morton @ Diamondbacks
14 Luis Severino @ Dodgers
15 Merrill Kelly vs. Braves
16 Edward Cabrera vs. Athletics
17 Jack Flaherty @ Pirates
18 Michael Wacha vs. Cubs
19 Josiah Gray vs. Phillies
Questionable
20 Hogan Harris @ Marlins
21 Brandon Williamson vs. Brewers
22 Garrett Whitlock vs. Rays
23 Dean Kremer @ Giants
24 Mike Clevinger vs. Tigers
Don't do it
25 Aaron Civale @ Twins
26 Roansy Contreras vs. Cardinals
27 Jameson Taillon @ Padres
28 Reese Olson @ White Sox
29 Austin Gomber @ Royals
30 Jordan Lyles vs. Rockies

