 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fantasy baseball trade value rankings: Hitters to buy, pitchers to sell as we enter June

It’s buy or sell time as we run down our weekly batch of the top 200 players for fantasy baseball.

By Chris Landers
Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves bats during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on May 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

We’re officially into the third month of the 2023 MLB season, which means “it’s still early!” is rapidly becoming a less compelling excuse for fantasy managers trying to decide whether to hold onto struggling stars or cut bait. It’s also the point at which you decide whether you’re in it to win it this year, and what you might need to make that happen.

Which is where our weekly trade value rankings come in. Not only do we rank the top 200 players for fantasy baseball (5x5 roto), but we also break down who’s rising, who’s falling and who we recommend targeting on the trade market.

Buy

  • Schwarber has put up one of the most outrageously weird statlines you’ll ever see so far this year: a .163/.318/.395 slash with 40 walks, 68 strikeouts and just 31 total hits — 18 of which have gone for extra bases (including 31 homers). That’s certainly not what fantasy owners were hoping when they drafted him in the spring. The really weird thing, though, is that Schwarber’s quality of contact is about the same as it was last year when he hit .218 with an NL-leading 46 homers.

The main difference? The slugger is running a BABIP of .165, more than 50 points lower than the lowest number of his career. That’s sure to normalize over the course of the season, and when it does, homers should follow — and the batting average should get at least back up over the Mendoza Line. Schwarber’s gotten even more pull-happy than normal, possibly to try and take advantage of the death of the infield shift, and he likely won’t get back to the .250ish number he was at earlier in his career. But there’s currently a 33-point gap between his wOBA and xwOBA, and that’s a gap you should try and take advantage of on the trade market.

  • Unlike Schwarber, Harris’ contact profile has backslid badly from his breakout 2022 campaign. Still, the dynamic outfielder hasn’t been this bad, and even if he doesn’t reach last year’s heights again, he’s still a worthy buy-low candidate. He too has been bitten by the BABIP gods, with a .215 mark over 100 points below any number he’s ever had between the Minors and the Majors — and one that’s goofy low for a guy as fast as Harris is.

His K rate is down and his walk rate is up, signaling that his plate skills haven’t deteriorated, and the exit velocity numbers are about the same as last season. He’s hitting too many lazy fly balls right now, but he’s also running a 6.9% HR/FB rate that’s also due for some positive regression. Statcast has Harris as one of the unluckiest hitters in baseball by xwOBA-wOBA, and that luck should turn soon.

Sell

  • Not all Atlanta Braves youngsters have been so snake-bitten, though. By contrast, rookie starter Bryce Elder has been blessed by the baseball gods, with an expected ERA of 4.15 that makes his actual mark of 1.92 look like a massive outlier. Of course, these sorts of metrics do tend to underrated sinkerballers like Elder — they rely on their defense to turn grounders into outs, which is more prone to noise and less in a pitcher’s control than strikeouts — but there are still reasons to try and shop Elder around to see if you can get a haul from someone in your league.

For starters: Elder’s strand rate is 87.4% — second-highest in baseball, way above league average and sure to come down over the rest of the season. The loud contact that Elder has been giving up (ninth-percentile hard-hit rate) has been mostly coming with no one on base; with ducks on the pond, his OPS allowed drops all the way to .478. There’s nothing to suggest that this sort of sequencing is in a pitcher’s control, and once it regresses, runs should follow. If you can swap him for, say, Dylan Cease or Yu Darvish (or any other underperforming ace with strikeout upside), I’d do it.

  • Kodai Senga is coming off of arguably the best start of his young MLB career, spinning seven innings of one-hit ball while striking out nine in a win over the Philadelphia Phillies this week. So why am I telling you to sell?

For starters, only do so if you can get a commensurate return — don’t sell him for a bag of balls. But if you can get an ace or an impact bat, consider pulling the trigger, because Senga will likely be maddening to own for the rest of the year. Really, this is less about him than it is about any pitcher who’s so reliant on a splitter, a pitch notorious for coming and going on a start-to-start basis. Senga had his famed “ghost fork” working against the Phils, generating a whopping 12 swings and misses, but when he doesn’t have the feel for it, things get ugly in a hurry. (To whit: five runs on eight hits in five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, three runs on six hits and five walks in five innings against the Chicago Cubs.) The righty’s fastball, cutter and slider haven’t performed particularly well this year, and that makes him as boom-or-bust an option as there is in the league. Value him accordingly.

Fantasy baseball trade value rankings: Week 10

As of 6/2

Rank Player Eligible Value
Rank Player Eligible Value
1 Ronald Acuna OF 44
2 Fernando Tatis SS/OF 43
3 Aaron Judge OF 43
4 Kyle Tucker OF 43
5 Shohei Ohtani DH 43
6 Bo Bichette SS 43
7 Julio Rodriguez OF 43
8 Juan Soto OF 38
9 Mookie Betts 2B/OF 35
10 Trea Turner SS 35
11 Jose Ramirez 3B 35
12 Pete Alonso 1B 35
13 Rafael Devers 3B 34
14 Freddie Freeman 1B 31
15 Yordan Alvarez OF 31
16 Mike Trout OF 31
17 Paul Goldschmidt 1B 29
18 Vladimir Guerrero 1B 27
19 Shane McClanahan SP 27
20 Gerrit Cole SP 27
21 Randy Arozarena OF 27
22 Spencer Strider SP 27
23 Max Scherzer SP 27
24 Bryce Harper OF 26
25 Justin Verlander SP 25
26 Matt Olson 1B 25
27 Corbin Burnes SP 25
28 Kevin Gausman SP 27
29 Bobby Witt SS/3B 24
30 Marcus Semien 2B/SS 24
31 Zack Wheeler SP 23
32 Zac Gallen SP 23
33 Austin Riley 3B 22
34 Luis Robert OF 22
35 Nolan Arenado 3B 22
36 Framber Valdez SP 21
37 Emmanuel Clase RP 21
38 Sandy Alcantara SP 21
39 Manny Machado 3B 20
40 Luis Castillo SP 20
41 Josh Hader RP 20
42 Aaron Nola SP 20
43 Adolis Garcia OF 18
44 Francisco Lindor SS 18
45 Bryan Reynolds OF 18
46 Kyle Schwarber OF 18
47 Jacob deGrom SP 17
48 George Springer OF 17
49 Ozzie Albies 2B 17
50 Wander Franco SS 17
51 Will Smith C 16
52 Cedric Mullins OF 16
53 Willy Adames SS 15
54 Joe Musgrove SP 15
55 Yu Darvish SP 15
56 Felix Bautista RP 15
57 Corey Seager SS 15
58 J.T. Realmuto C 15
59 Devin Williams RP 15
60 Jordan Romano RP 15
61 Xander Bogaerts SS 15
62 Daulton Varsho C/OF 15
63 Dylan Cease SP 15
64 Cristian Javier SP 15
65 Nate Lowe 1B 15
66 Teoscar Hernandez OF 15
67 Byron Buxton OF 15
68 Christian Walker 1B 15
69 Shane Bieber SP 15
70 Salvador Perez C 15
71 Brandon Woodruff SP 15
72 Alex Bregman 3B 15
73 Ryan Helsley RP 15
74 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 15
75 Corbin Carroll OF 15
76 Michael Harris OF 15
77 Julio Urias SP 15
78 Jazz Chisholm 2B/OF 15
79 Clayton Kershaw SP 15
80 Pablo Lopez SP 15
81 Joe Ryan SP 15
82 Tim Anderson SS 15
83 Dansby Swanson SS 15
84 Max Muncy 2B/3B 14
85 Logan Webb SP 14
86 Jose Altuve 2B 14
87 Camilo Doval RP 14
88 Gleyber Torres 2B 14
89 Nico Hoerner 2B/SS 14
90 Ryan Pressly RP 14
91 Jonathan India 2B 14
92 Sean Murphy C 14
93 Rowdy Tellez 1B 14
94 Christian Yelich OF 14
95 Mitch Keller SP 14
96 Yandy Diaz 1B/3B 14
97 Logan Gilbert SP 14
98 Matt Chapman 3B 14
99 Starling Marte OF 13
100 Ryan Mountcastle 1B 13
101 Jeremy Pena SS 13
102 Kenley Jansen RP 13
103 David Bednar RP 13
104 George Kirby SP 13
105 Carlos Rodon SP 12
106 Tommy Edman 2B/SS/OF 12
107 Seiya Suzuki OF 12
108 Luis Severino SP 12
109 Adley Rutschman C 12
110 Masataka Yoshida OF 11
111 Tyler Glasnow SP 11
112 Jarred Kelenic OF 11
113 Thairo Estrada 2B/SS/OF 11
114 Nestor Cortes SP 11
115 Anthony Rizzo 1B 11
116 Ian Happ OF 11
117 Chris Sale SP 11
118 Hunter Renfroe OF 11
119 Eloy Jimenez OF 11
120 Carlos Correa SS 11
121 Freddy Peralta SP 11
122 Kris Bryant OF 11
123 Anthony Santander OF 10
124 Raisel Iglesias RP 10
125 Steven Kwan OF 10
126 Nick Castellanos OF 10
127 Alexis Diaz RP 9
128 Nolan Gorman 2B 9
129 Gunnar Henderson SS/3B 9
130 Sonny Gray SP 9
131 Brandon Lowe 2B 9
132 Hunter Brown SP 8
133 Brandon Nimmo OF 8
134 C.J. Cron 1B 8
135 Giancarlo Stanton OF 8
136 Paul Sewald RP 8
137 Alex Verdugo OF 8
138 Willson Contreras C 8
139 Ty France 1B/3B 8
140 Ketel Marte 2B 8
141 Javier Baez SS 7
142 Nathan Eovaldi SP 7
143 J.D. Martinez DH 7
144 Blake Snell SP 7
145 Chris Bassitt SP 7
146 Hunter Greene SP 7
147 David Robertson RP 7
148 Charlie Morton SP 7
149 Josh Jung 3B 7
150 Francisco Alvarez C 7
151 Alek Manoah SP 7
152 Jesus Luzardo SP 7
153 Alejandro Kirk C 7
154 Jose Alvarado RP 7
155 Andres Gimenez 2B/SS 7
156 MJ Melendez C/OF 7
157 Harrison Bader OF 7
158 James Outman OF 7
159 Jhoan Duran RP 7
160 Liam Hendriks RP 7
161 Lance Lynn SP 7
162 Miguel Vargas 1B/2B 7
163 Josh Bell 1B 6
164 Jose Berrios SP 6
165 Jorge Polanco 2B 6
166 Jordan Montgomery SP 6
167 Lucas Giolito SP 6
168 Jeff McNeil 2B/OF 6
169 Andrew Chafin RP 6
170 Cody Bellinger OF 6
171 Mitch Haniger OF 6
172 Alec Bohm 1B/3B 6
173 Ryan McMahon 2B/3B 6
174 Carlos Estevez RP 6
175 Luis Arraez 1B/2B 6
176 Amed Rosario SS/OF 6
177 Eury Perez SP 6
178 Alex Cobb SP 6
179 Evan Phillips RP 6
180 Triston McKenzie SP 6
181 Marcus Stroman SP 6
182 Max Fried SP 6
183 Lourdes Gurriel OF 6
184 Eugenio Suarez 3B 6
185 Bryce Miller SP 6
186 Anthony Rendon 3B 6
187 Jorge Soler OF 6
188 Josh Naylor 1B/OF 6
189 Lars Nootbaar OF 5
190 Tyler Stephenson C/1B 5
191 Anthony Volpe SS 5
192 Andrew Heaney SP 5
193 Tony Gonsolin SP 5
194 Reid Detmers SP 5
195 Andrew Vaughn 1B 5
196 Taylor Ward OF 5
197 Clay Holmes RP 5
198 Grayson Rodriguez SP 5
199 Ke'Bryan Hayes 3B 5
200 Jake Cronenworth 1B/2B/SS 4

More From DraftKings Nation