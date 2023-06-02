Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Friday, June 2

We have a jam-packed MLB schedule for Friday, June 2. Teams across the league are either continuing or getting started with their respective weekend series — and barring any bad weather, every team is scheduled to be in action. The featured DraftKings DFS slate consists of 13 games, getting underway at 7:05 p.m. ET. With 26 possible teams to choose from, here are our favorite team stacks for Friday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Friday, June 2

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

Randy Arozarena ($5,600)

Yandy Diaz ($4,800)

Harold Ramirez ($3,700)

Isaac Paredes ($3,700)

Diaz went 0-5 in Tampa Bay’s last game but is still hitting .310 on the season and should bat leadoff on Friday. Arozarena, Ramirez and Paredes also have a good matchup against Boston starter Garrett Whitlock, who enters with a 2-2 record and a 5.14 ERA.

The Rays are the -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Red Sox are the +110 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals

Elias Diaz ($5,000)

Ryan McMahon ($4,600)

Charlie Blackmon ($4,600)

Jurickson Profar ($3,900)

The Colorado batting order will benefit from a pristine matchup against Kansas City starter Jordan Lyles, who sports an 0-9 record and a 7.30 ERA. Sure, the Rockies' lineup has been inconsistent, but it is hard not to have upside against Lyles. Blackmon should be a beneficial add to your lineup batting lead off, with Profar, McMahon and Diaz expected to slot into the heart of the order on Friday.

The Royals are the -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are the +100 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

San Deigo Padres vs. Chicago Cubs

Fernando Tatis Jr. ($6,000)

Juan Soto ($5,500)

Xander Bogaerts ($5,100)

Ha-Seong Kim ($3,700)

The veteran Taillon is 0-3 and has an 8.04 ERA. San Diego is without Manny Machado, who is on the IL, but that just provided an opportunity for the lineup to shift around. Kim has been playing well in the leadoff spot, and Tatis is coming off a three-double game with four RBI.

The Padres are the -165 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cubs are the +140 underdogs, with the run total set at 8.5.