Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Diamondbacks on Friday, June 2

The Atlanta Braves (33-23) and Arizona Diamondbacks (34-23) will begin a three-game series on Friday, June 2. First pitch from Chase Field in Phoenix is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. Atlanta will start the veteran Charlie Morton (5-5, 3.59 ERA), while Arizona hopes righty Merrill Kelly (6-3, 2.83) can continue his hot start.

The Braves are the road moneyline favorites with -120 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Diamondbacks are the +100 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Braves-Diamondbacks picks: Friday, June 2

Injury report

Braves

Out: SS Ehire Adrianza (elbow)

Diamondbacks

Out: RP Joe Mantiply (hamstring), C Carson Kelly (forearm), OF Kyle Lewis (illness)

Starting pitchers

Charlie Morton vs. Merrill Kelly

Morton will be starting his 11th game of the season, and has cooled considerably after a hot start. The righty got rocked in his second-to-last outing but was able to bounce back a bit in his most recent start, allowing two earned runs on seven hits in 5.1 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. Morton struck out nine and walked four but ended with his fourth loss of the year.

Kelly has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this year. He has picked up the win in five of his last six starts. Kelly most recently pitched against the Boston Red Sox, giving up only one earned on four hits in 6.1 innings of work. Kelly struck out 10 and walked two to pick up his sixth victory of the year.

Over/Under pick

The Braves have scored four or fewer runs in five of their last six games. The D-backs have tallied at least four runs in each of the matchups in their five-game win streak. Kelly has excelled at limiting opponent scoring, and despite the offensive upside these two lineups bring, I think the under should hit.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

Arizona has won five games in a row, while Atlanta dropped two of three to the Oakland Athletics. Morton has been solid but hasn’t been getting consistent run support. With the Diamondbacks’ and Kelly's momentum, they should hold strong at home in the opener.

Pick: Diamondbacks