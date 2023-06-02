Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Padres on Friday, June 2

The Chicago Cubs (24-31) and the San Diego Padres (26-30) will begin a four-game series on Friday, June 2. First pitch from Petco Park in San Diego, California is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. Jameson Taillon (0-3, 8.04 ERA) will get the start for Chicago, while San Diego counters with Michael Wacha (5-1, 3.45 ERA).

The Padres are the -155 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cubs are the +135 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Cubs-Padres picks: Friday, June 2

Injury report

Cubs:

Day-to-day: SP Justin Steele (forearm)

Out: RP Nick Burdi (elbow), CP Brad Boxberger (arm), CF Cody Bellinger (knee)

Padres:

Out: SP Seth Lugo (calf), RP Luis Garcia (elbow), 3B Manny Machado (hand)

Starting pitchers

Jameson Taillon vs. Michael Wacha

Taillon has had a rough season so far, allowing at least four earned runs in five of his eight starts. Most recently, the righty gave up four earned runs on six hits in just 4.2 innings. He struck out five and walked one but didn’t factor into the decision.

Wacha has continued the career resurgence he experienced last year while in Boston. In five starts last month, he allowed a combined three earned runs on just 16 hits. This will be his second start against Chicago. In the first, he allowed three earned runs on four hits in five innings. Wacha struck out five and walked one but didn’t factor into the decision.

Over/Under pick

The series from earlier this season saw run totals of six, eight and seven through the three-game set. Chicago has seen fewer than eight runs scored in three straight, while San Diego has seen at least nine combined runs scored in three of its last four. I think we see more than nine runs tallied with this pitching matchup.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Cubs have yet to win a game that Taillon has started this season. Even in his lone scoreless outing, Chicago still ended up taking a 2-1 loss. San Diego has the better pitcher starting on Friday, and if the lineup can get him some early run support, they should take the opener.

Pick: Padres