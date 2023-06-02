Pick on the Moneyline for Rockies-Royals on June 2

The Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Royals look to be in for rough 2023 seasons with both in last place in their divisions, but a pair of former Milwaukee Brewers journeymen look to help themselves out in Friday’s series opener in Kansas City.

Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals (-120, 9)

The Royals are looking for their first win in a Jordan Lyles start, going 0-11 with 10 of those losses being by at least two runs.

Lyles enters having allowed at least four runs in 10 straight starts, posting a 7.30 ERA overall this season with more than 2.3 home runs allowed per nine innings.

The surrounding cast has not lent a lot of support either with the offense last in the league in on-base percentage and 26th in runs per game.

The relief pitching has also struggled with the Royals 28th in the league in bullpen ERA and have a team ERA of 5.53 at home, which is also third-worst in the league.

One of the teams with a higher ERA at home is the Rockies, with much of that due to playing at elevation, posting a 5.72 ERA at home compared to a 4.71 road ERA entering Thursday.

Chase Anderson will look to lower that ERA further and keep his resurgence going on Tuesday, posting a 1.31 ERA across 20 2/3 innings in five appearances for the Rockies and Tampa Bay Rays this season with just one home run and five walks in total allowed.

While the Rockies traditionally have the largest home and road splits among the 30 MLB teams, their road record is better than the Royals 8-21 home record and will continue the struggles of Jordan Lyles.

The Play: Rockies +100