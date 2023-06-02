Need to get acquainted with day one artists of Governors Ball? Here’s a playlist for you

We have just entered June, meaning the temperatures are about to rise, barbecues and picnics will be had, and music festival season is officially underway. Regarding New York, the 2023 installment of Governors Ball will be heading to Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. It’ll be time for selfies, new memories with friends, and an eclectic mix of live music from artists such as Lizzo, Lil Uzi Vert, HAIM, Kim Petras, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Diplo, and more.

We’re a week out before the festivities kick off, we thought we kick off a playlist series, if you will (everybody likes playlists, right?) Below is a sample of all the artists who will adorn the three Governors Ball stages with their presence on June 9th. Get acquainted with them, dance, and hear something new. Right below that, we have included the set times for that day – a couple of time conflicts are present, so you’ll have to make some tough decisions with sets. Enjoy!

June 9th Set Times