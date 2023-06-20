The highly anticipated 2023 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 22 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The event is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET with the first round airing on ABC. The complete draft will be televised on ESPN.

The Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets, opened in 2012 and first hosted the NBA Draft in 2013. Every draft has taken place here ever since, except for the 2020 NBA Draft — which was held remotely.

Where is the 2023 NBA Draft?

Date: Thursday, June 22

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center

TV info: ESPN, ABC (first round)

You can purchase tickets to the 2023 NBA Draft through the NBA, as they offer a range of seating options and ticket packages. The cheapest NBA Draft Experience Package is $429, where you get a seat to watch the draft, a photo with the NBA Championship Trophy, a year subscription to NBA League Pass, and a special gift.

The San Antonio Spurs have the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and there’s no surprise brewing with their choice. The Spurs will likely secure Victor Wembanyama from France. In fact, DraftKings Sportsbook has Wembanyama listed at -20000 odds to be picked first overall.

From there, the Charlotte Hornets (No. 2), Portland Trail Blazers (No. 3), Houston Rockets (No. 4), and Detroit Pistons (No. 5) round out the first five selections. Of course, trades can shake up the order at any given time, and we could see a few surprising swaps in the first round.

The first round of the 2023 NBA Draft will be televised on both ESPN and ABC, while the second round will only be available on ESPN. If you’re looking for a livestream option, it will be available on WatchESPN as well as other live TV streaming services like fuboTV and Hulu + Live TV with a paid subscription.