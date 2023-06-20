 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 24, 2022 in Lebanon, Tennessee. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Nashville Superspeedway this weekend for the Ally 400. The circuit took a week off last week and begins the back half of the schedule heading with ten races remaining before the playoffs begin. The bye also marks the split between the Fox/FS1 TV deal and the NBC/USA TV deal.

Kyle Larson heads into the final ten regular season races as the favorite to win the Cup Series Champ at DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds. He is also heads into Nashville as the pre-qualifying favorite to win the Ally 400 at +500. He’s followed by Martin Truex, Jr. at +700, Kyle Busch at +750, and William Byron, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Elliott at +850.

Larson won the inaugural Ally 400 two years ago and Elliott won last year’s race. Truex won last week’s race and currently holds the points lead. Byron and Busch are tied for the series lead with three wins, while Larson has two wins in points races plus a win in the All-Star Race.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Ally 400.

2023 Ally 400 odds

Driver Odds to win
Kyle Larson +500
Martin Truex Jr. +700
Kyle Busch +750
William Byron +850
Denny Hamlin +850
Chase Elliott +850
Ross Chastain +1100
Christopher Bell +1100
Ryan Blaney +1200
Tyler Reddick +1600
Joey Logano +1800
Kevin Harvick +2000
Bubba Wallace +2200
Alex Bowman +3000
Ty Gibbs +3500
Daniel Suarez +4000
Brad Keselowski +4500
Chris Buescher +8000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000
Chase Briscoe +10000
Austin Dillon +10000
Aric Almirola +10000
Ryan Preece +15000
Erik Jones +15000
Austin Cindric +15000
A.J. Allmendinger +25000
Michael McDowell +30000
Justin Haley +30000
Harrison Burton +30000
Noah Gragson +50000
Corey Lajoie +50000
Ty Dillon +100000
Josh Bilicki +100000
JJ Yeley +100000
Brennan Poole +100000
Todd Gilliland +100000

