NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Nashville Superspeedway this weekend for the Ally 400. The circuit took a week off last week and begins the back half of the schedule heading with ten races remaining before the playoffs begin. The bye also marks the split between the Fox/FS1 TV deal and the NBC/USA TV deal.

Kyle Larson heads into the final ten regular season races as the favorite to win the Cup Series Champ at DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds. He is also heads into Nashville as the pre-qualifying favorite to win the Ally 400 at +500. He’s followed by Martin Truex, Jr. at +700, Kyle Busch at +750, and William Byron, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Elliott at +850.

Larson won the inaugural Ally 400 two years ago and Elliott won last year’s race. Truex won last week’s race and currently holds the points lead. Byron and Busch are tied for the series lead with three wins, while Larson has two wins in points races plus a win in the All-Star Race.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Ally 400.