 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ally 400 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 Nashville race

Here’s everybody currently expected to compete this week in qualifying.

By David Fucillo
A general view of cars on track during the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 20, 2021 in Lebanon, Tennessee. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Nashville for its third race at the Superspeedway. The Ally 400 has been running since 2021 and runs this Sunday, with the green flag dropping at 7 p.m. ET.

The full field is healthy and running this weekend as the circuit heads into the final ten races ahead of the playoffs. NASCAR was on a bye week last weekend for all three circuits, marking the split between the Fox TV deal and the NBC TV deal. Starting this weekend, Cup Series events will air on NBC and USA Network.

Kyle Larson is the favorite to win Sunday’s race ahead of the weekend at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has two wins (plus the All-Star Race) this season and is +500 to win the race. He also won the inaugural Ally 400 in 2021. Chase Elliott is the defending champ at Nashville and is +850 to repeat.

The race will be preceded by practice and qualifying on Saturday. Aric Almirola claimed the pole position in the 2021 race and Denny Hamlin claimed it last year. Almirola is +10000 to win the race this year while Hamlin is +850.

2023 Ally 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Brennan Poole 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 J.J. Yeley 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 Josh Bilicki 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Nation