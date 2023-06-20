Ally 400 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 Nashville race

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Nashville for its third race at the Superspeedway. The Ally 400 has been running since 2021 and runs this Sunday, with the green flag dropping at 7 p.m. ET.

The full field is healthy and running this weekend as the circuit heads into the final ten races ahead of the playoffs. NASCAR was on a bye week last weekend for all three circuits, marking the split between the Fox TV deal and the NBC TV deal. Starting this weekend, Cup Series events will air on NBC and USA Network.

Kyle Larson is the favorite to win Sunday’s race ahead of the weekend at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has two wins (plus the All-Star Race) this season and is +500 to win the race. He also won the inaugural Ally 400 in 2021. Chase Elliott is the defending champ at Nashville and is +850 to repeat.

The race will be preceded by practice and qualifying on Saturday. Aric Almirola claimed the pole position in the 2021 race and Denny Hamlin claimed it last year. Almirola is +10000 to win the race this year while Hamlin is +850.