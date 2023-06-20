Breaking down the cast, plot for Secret Invasion

Marvel Studios ushers in the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the arrival of Secret Invasion on Disney Plus. Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as the super spy Nick Fury, and he’s bringing along a packed ensemble cast of renowned and award-winning actors to thwart the MCU’s biggest threat.

We’re breaking down everything you need to know about the cast and plot while throwing our hat in the ring to predict how the series will play out.

Secret Invasion cast

Fury will be joined by MCU veterans including Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle), and the Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), with the latter having been introduced in 2019’s Captain Marvel. Newcomers include Emilia Clarke as the Skrull G’iah and Kingsley Ben-Adir as rebel cell leader Gravik. Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman rounds out a packed cast as MI6 Agent Sonya Falsworth.

The ensemble cast is packed as it is but with the Skrulls’ ability to shapeshift and mimic the appearance of anyone, it opens the door for some fun, surprising cameo additions to the show. Could a Skrull impersonate the likes of Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk? Would one try and pass off as Sam Wilson, aka the new Captain America?

Those theories are on top of the likes of Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, who will take the big screen in November’s The Marvels, which also stars Nick Fury.

Secret Invasion plot

Secret Invasion is loosely based on the Marvel Comics storyline of the same name and will see the return of the Skrulls, which are a shape-shifting species that was introduced back in Captain Marvel. When the world’s greatest spy, Nick Fury, uncovers a covert invasion attempt by a rogue subset of the species, he enlists the aid of his closest allies in order to thwart the takeover attempt and protect humanity.

While many MCU plots have high-level stakes that go beyond that of Earth, Secret Invasion’s plot offers the ability to remain a bit grounded, with a story set against the backdrop of an espionage thriller. While a Skrull can impersonate any Avenger, it would be just as thrilling to see them impersonate some world leaders like the President of the United States.

By taking the latter route, it opens the door for Marvel Studios to channel the same type of narrative that was acclaimed in the likes of 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Predictions

Much like how Captain America: Civil War split the Avengers and played a pivotal role in the lead-up to the conclusion of the Infinity Saga, Secret Invasion has the potential to do the same in its own way. With the Skrulls’ ability to mimic the appearance of anyone, we could see them impersonate the likes of the Avengers and other world leaders, and even if Fury were to help thwart their plan, their attempt at invasion could sow enough discourse in the minds of the public.

If we can’t trust the Avengers or the world’s top governments, who can we trust going forward against some of the world’s biggest threats?

While this series precedes November’s The Marvels, I think it could play a pivotal role in the upcoming film Thunderbolts. With the inability to trust or call upon some of the MCU’s greatest heroes, it could open the door for Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) to assemble her team of antiheroes led by Yelena Bellova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and more.