WNBA schedule, TV channels, start times for Tuesday, June 20

Tuesday evening will bring three WNBA matchups to our screens. The Connecticut Sun, with the second-best record in the league, will face the struggling Seattle Storm. The Storm have won two of their last three games after starting the season by dropping five of six.

The Los Angeles Sparks will host the Minnesota Lynx. The Lynx have won two matchups against L.A. already this season, but the Sparks still enter as 6-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Atlanta Dream and the Dallas Wings kick off the night at 8:00 p.m. ET in a cross-conference matchup.

Here is the full WNBA schedule for Tuesday.

WNBA schedule: Tuesday, June 20

Atlanta Dreams vs. Dallas Wings

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBA TV

Live stream: NBA.com

Point spread: Wings -3

Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: Paramount+

Point spread: Sparks -6

Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm

Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBA TV

Live stream: NBA.com

Point spread: Sun -8