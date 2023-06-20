WNBA picks and predictions for Tuesday, June 20

Three games are scheduled for Tuesday’s WNBA slate. The Connecticut Sun will attempt to broaden their lead in the Eastern Conference with a win over the struggling Seattle Storm, and the Los Angeles Sparks will look to get a win over Minnesota after dropping two against the Lynx this season. The Atlanta Dream and the Dallas Wings kick things off on Tuesday evening in what should be an exciting matchup.

Here are the odds and spreads for today’s WNBA action, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings, 8:00 p.m. ET

Spread: Wings -3

Total: 173

Moneyline: Wings -165, Dream +140

The pick: Atlanta Dream +140

The Dream have won their last three games to get to .500 for the season, largely led by Allisha Gray, who is averaging 18.7 points per game with a 49.2% field goal percentage. They beat both the Liberty and the Sun in this current streak, who boast the second- and third-best records right now. On the other hand, the Wings, have dropped their last three, and Arike Ogunbowale and Natasha Howard are both struggling from the field. Go for the moneyline payout here.

Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks, 10:00 p.m. ET

Spread: Sparks -6

Total: 158

Moneyline: Sparks -245, Lynx +205

The pick: Lynx +6

The Sparks and Lynx have already faced off twice this season, and Minnesota has emerged victorious twice, making up two of the Lynx’s three wins thus far this year. The Sparks should be able to take this third matchup at home, having lost both previous matchups by just five points. However, the Lynx have showed that they are a tough matchup for this L.A. team, and I like their chances to keep it close, despite their struggles this season.

Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm, 10:00 p.m. ET

Spread: Sun -8

Total: 160

Moneyline: Sun -365, Storm +300

The pick: Sun -8

The Storm have struggled on both ends of the court this season. They allowed 96 and 103 points in their last two appearances and have the lowest total points in the WNBA this season and second-lowest field goal percentage. The Sun, who have the second-best record in the WNBA and have dominated on offense and in forcing turnovers this year, should easily take care of Seattle and cover the spread here.