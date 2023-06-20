 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full field for 2023 Travelers Championship

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the 2023 Travelers Championship.

By Grace McDermott
123rd U.S. Open Championship - Final Round Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

The PGA TOUR heads back to the east coast for the 2023 Travelers Championship after wrapping up the third major of the year. Wyndham Clark, fresh off his first ever career major win at Los Angeles Country Club, will join the field at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT. Xander Schauffele, who had a rollicking start to the U.S. Open as he shot a 62, will return to the Travelers Championship as he attempts to defend his 2022 title.

The Travelers Championship is an “elevated” or designated event on this year’s PGA TOUR schedule, which means that we will see lots of the same players who brought the excitement on the West Coast in last week’s field. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy will all head to Connecticut this week to face off at the Travelers.

Scheffler is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +600. He finished third at the U.S. Open last week.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 Travelers Championship teeing off Thursday, June 22.

2023 Travelers Championship field

2023 Travelers Championship Field

Player FedEx Cup Rank OWGR
Ludvig Aberg 213 760
Tyson Alexander 95 204
Byeong Hun An 53 127
Sam Bennett - 384
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 92 80
Zac Blair 144 451
Ryan Blaum - 733
Keegan Bradley 15 28
Joseph Bramlett 74 151
Ryan Brehm 182 444
Hayden Buckley 42 77
Patrick Cantlay 10 4
Cameron Champ 138 231
Stewart Cink 177 286
Wyndham Clark 4 13
Eric Cole 39 81
Corey Conners 32 31
Joel Dahmen 76 128
Cam Davis 79 55
Jason Day 12 24
Thomas Detry 44 87
Zecheng Dou 128 169
Jason Dufner 200 717
Tyler Duncan 101 196
Nico Echavarria 86 300
Austin Eckroat 62 85
Harris English 34 34
Tony Finau 7 14
Matt Fitzpatrick 26 8
Tommy Fleetwood 27 20
Rickie Fowler 17 35
Brian Gay 195 873
Doug Ghim 130 236
Lucas Glover 167 154
Will Gordon 90 130
Ben Griffin 65 100
Lanto Griffin 189 210
Emiliano Grillo 24 44
Chesson Hadley 154 290
James Hahn 185 309
Paul Haley II 123 144
Harry Hall 75 126
Nick Hardy 46 155
Brian Harman 38 40
Russell Henley 31 30
Lucas Herbert 156 59
Jim Herman 186 609
Kramer Hickok 135 302
Garrick Higgo 85 183
Lee Hodges 73 111
Charley Hoffman 146 358
Tom Hoge 41 38
J.B. Holmes T230 -
Max Homa 3 9
Billy Horschel 107 41
Beau Hossler 67 122
Viktor Hovland 5 5
Mark Hubbard 58 91
Mackenzie Hughes 35 68
Sungjae Im 33 21
Stephan Jaeger 77 118
Benjamin James - -
Zach Johnson 158 258
Michael Kim 83 134
S.H. Kim 70 137
Si Woo Kim 9 32
Tom Kim 18 22
Kevin Kisner 192 74
Kurt Kitayama 16 23
Patton Kizzire 106 203
Russell Knox 142 257
Kelly Kraft 207 559
Matt Kuchar 50 53
Martin Laird 153 243
Andrew Landry 209 695
Nate Lashley 91 172
K.H. Lee 60 48
Min Woo Lee - 49
David Lingmerth 88 132
David Lipsky 89 140
Luke List 116 119
Adam Long 140 250
Justin Lower 102 221
Shane Lowry 81 26
Peter Malnati 111 217
Ben Martin 96 192
Hideki Matsuyama 55 27
Denny McCarthy 28 33
Max McGreevy 176 363
Rory McIlroy 6 3
Troy Merritt 143 201
Francesco Molinari 169 147
Ryan Moore 145 387
Taylor Moore 25 51
Collin Morikawa 29 19
Trey Mullinax 112 98
Matt NeSmith 54 101
Vincent Norrman 117 311
Andrew Novak 93 253
Ryan Palmer 149 178
C.T. Pan 104 129
Taylor Pendrith 119 124
Scott Piercy 115 259
J.T. Poston 84 60
Seamus Power 20 46
Andrew Putnam 37 61
Jon Rahm 1 2
Aaron Rai 66 97
Chad Ramey 124 205
Chez Reavie 114 108
Doc Redman 171 437
Kyle Reifers - -
Davis Riley 47 82
Patrick Rodgers 45 92
Sam Ryder 61 117
Xander Schauffele 11 6
Scottie Scheffler 2 1
Adam Schenk 30 52
Matthias Schwab 133 338
Adam Scott 82 39
Robby Shelton 80 123
Greyson Sigg 105 260
Webb Simpson 159 180
Alex Smalley 64 95
Austin Smotherman 122 263
J.J. Spaun 63 78
Scott Stallings 118 75
Brett Stegmaier - -
Sam Stevens 56 116
Sepp Straka 49 36
Robert Streb 193 454
Kevin Streelman 108 138
Justin Suh 68 69
Adam Svensson 36 63
Andrew Svoboda - -
Callum Tarren 97 159
Ben Taylor 57 107
Sahith Theegala 23 25
Justin Thomas 78 18
Davis Thompson 72 94
Michael Thorbjornsen - 498
Brendon Todd 52 76
Kevin Tway 136 314
Erik van Rooyen 129 167
Jimmy Walker 110 238
Matt Wallace 69 120
Nick Watney 184 627
Richy Werenski 132 464
Danny Willett 71 112
Gary Woodland 94 73
Brandon Wu 43 79
Dylan Wu 98 251
Cameron Young 48 17
Carson Young 103 266
Kevin Yu 100 199
Carl Yuan 164 145

