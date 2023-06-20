Full field for 2023 Travelers Championship

The PGA TOUR heads back to the east coast for the 2023 Travelers Championship after wrapping up the third major of the year. Wyndham Clark, fresh off his first ever career major win at Los Angeles Country Club, will join the field at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT. Xander Schauffele, who had a rollicking start to the U.S. Open as he shot a 62, will return to the Travelers Championship as he attempts to defend his 2022 title.
The Travelers Championship is an “elevated” or designated event on this year’s PGA TOUR schedule, which means that we will see lots of the same players who brought the excitement on the West Coast in last week’s field. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy will all head to Connecticut this week to face off at the Travelers.
Scheffler is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +600. He finished third at the U.S. Open last week.
Here is the complete field for the 2023 Travelers Championship teeing off Thursday, June 22.
2023 Travelers Championship field
|Player
|FedEx Cup Rank
|OWGR
|Ludvig Aberg
|213
|760
|Tyson Alexander
|95
|204
|Byeong Hun An
|53
|127
|Sam Bennett
|-
|384
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|92
|80
|Zac Blair
|144
|451
|Ryan Blaum
|-
|733
|Keegan Bradley
|15
|28
|Joseph Bramlett
|74
|151
|Ryan Brehm
|182
|444
|Hayden Buckley
|42
|77
|Patrick Cantlay
|10
|4
|Cameron Champ
|138
|231
|Stewart Cink
|177
|286
|Wyndham Clark
|4
|13
|Eric Cole
|39
|81
|Corey Conners
|32
|31
|Joel Dahmen
|76
|128
|Cam Davis
|79
|55
|Jason Day
|12
|24
|Thomas Detry
|44
|87
|Zecheng Dou
|128
|169
|Jason Dufner
|200
|717
|Tyler Duncan
|101
|196
|Nico Echavarria
|86
|300
|Austin Eckroat
|62
|85
|Harris English
|34
|34
|Tony Finau
|7
|14
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|26
|8
|Tommy Fleetwood
|27
|20
|Rickie Fowler
|17
|35
|Brian Gay
|195
|873
|Doug Ghim
|130
|236
|Lucas Glover
|167
|154
|Will Gordon
|90
|130
|Ben Griffin
|65
|100
|Lanto Griffin
|189
|210
|Emiliano Grillo
|24
|44
|Chesson Hadley
|154
|290
|James Hahn
|185
|309
|Paul Haley II
|123
|144
|Harry Hall
|75
|126
|Nick Hardy
|46
|155
|Brian Harman
|38
|40
|Russell Henley
|31
|30
|Lucas Herbert
|156
|59
|Jim Herman
|186
|609
|Kramer Hickok
|135
|302
|Garrick Higgo
|85
|183
|Lee Hodges
|73
|111
|Charley Hoffman
|146
|358
|Tom Hoge
|41
|38
|J.B. Holmes
|T230
|-
|Max Homa
|3
|9
|Billy Horschel
|107
|41
|Beau Hossler
|67
|122
|Viktor Hovland
|5
|5
|Mark Hubbard
|58
|91
|Mackenzie Hughes
|35
|68
|Sungjae Im
|33
|21
|Stephan Jaeger
|77
|118
|Benjamin James
|-
|-
|Zach Johnson
|158
|258
|Michael Kim
|83
|134
|S.H. Kim
|70
|137
|Si Woo Kim
|9
|32
|Tom Kim
|18
|22
|Kevin Kisner
|192
|74
|Kurt Kitayama
|16
|23
|Patton Kizzire
|106
|203
|Russell Knox
|142
|257
|Kelly Kraft
|207
|559
|Matt Kuchar
|50
|53
|Martin Laird
|153
|243
|Andrew Landry
|209
|695
|Nate Lashley
|91
|172
|K.H. Lee
|60
|48
|Min Woo Lee
|-
|49
|David Lingmerth
|88
|132
|David Lipsky
|89
|140
|Luke List
|116
|119
|Adam Long
|140
|250
|Justin Lower
|102
|221
|Shane Lowry
|81
|26
|Peter Malnati
|111
|217
|Ben Martin
|96
|192
|Hideki Matsuyama
|55
|27
|Denny McCarthy
|28
|33
|Max McGreevy
|176
|363
|Rory McIlroy
|6
|3
|Troy Merritt
|143
|201
|Francesco Molinari
|169
|147
|Ryan Moore
|145
|387
|Taylor Moore
|25
|51
|Collin Morikawa
|29
|19
|Trey Mullinax
|112
|98
|Matt NeSmith
|54
|101
|Vincent Norrman
|117
|311
|Andrew Novak
|93
|253
|Ryan Palmer
|149
|178
|C.T. Pan
|104
|129
|Taylor Pendrith
|119
|124
|Scott Piercy
|115
|259
|J.T. Poston
|84
|60
|Seamus Power
|20
|46
|Andrew Putnam
|37
|61
|Jon Rahm
|1
|2
|Aaron Rai
|66
|97
|Chad Ramey
|124
|205
|Chez Reavie
|114
|108
|Doc Redman
|171
|437
|Kyle Reifers
|-
|-
|Davis Riley
|47
|82
|Patrick Rodgers
|45
|92
|Sam Ryder
|61
|117
|Xander Schauffele
|11
|6
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|1
|Adam Schenk
|30
|52
|Matthias Schwab
|133
|338
|Adam Scott
|82
|39
|Robby Shelton
|80
|123
|Greyson Sigg
|105
|260
|Webb Simpson
|159
|180
|Alex Smalley
|64
|95
|Austin Smotherman
|122
|263
|J.J. Spaun
|63
|78
|Scott Stallings
|118
|75
|Brett Stegmaier
|-
|-
|Sam Stevens
|56
|116
|Sepp Straka
|49
|36
|Robert Streb
|193
|454
|Kevin Streelman
|108
|138
|Justin Suh
|68
|69
|Adam Svensson
|36
|63
|Andrew Svoboda
|-
|-
|Callum Tarren
|97
|159
|Ben Taylor
|57
|107
|Sahith Theegala
|23
|25
|Justin Thomas
|78
|18
|Davis Thompson
|72
|94
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|-
|498
|Brendon Todd
|52
|76
|Kevin Tway
|136
|314
|Erik van Rooyen
|129
|167
|Jimmy Walker
|110
|238
|Matt Wallace
|69
|120
|Nick Watney
|184
|627
|Richy Werenski
|132
|464
|Danny Willett
|71
|112
|Gary Woodland
|94
|73
|Brandon Wu
|43
|79
|Dylan Wu
|98
|251
|Cameron Young
|48
|17
|Carson Young
|103
|266
|Kevin Yu
|100
|199
|Carl Yuan
|164
|145