Full field for 2023 Travelers Championship

The PGA TOUR heads back to the east coast for the 2023 Travelers Championship after wrapping up the third major of the year. Wyndham Clark, fresh off his first ever career major win at Los Angeles Country Club, will join the field at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT. Xander Schauffele, who had a rollicking start to the U.S. Open as he shot a 62, will return to the Travelers Championship as he attempts to defend his 2022 title.

The Travelers Championship is an “elevated” or designated event on this year’s PGA TOUR schedule, which means that we will see lots of the same players who brought the excitement on the West Coast in last week’s field. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy will all head to Connecticut this week to face off at the Travelers.

Scheffler is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +600. He finished third at the U.S. Open last week.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 Travelers Championship teeing off Thursday, June 22.

2023 Travelers Championship field