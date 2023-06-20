Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Rays on Tuesday, June 20

The Baltimore Orioles (44-27) and the Tampa Bay Rays (51-24) will start a brief, two-game divisional series on Tuesday, June 20. First pitch from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Kyle Bradish (2-3, 3.90 ERA) will take the mound for Baltimore, while Tampa Bay counters with Tyler Glasnow (2-0, 3.43 ERA).

The Rays enter are the -175 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Orioles are the +150 underdogs, and the run total is set at 7.5.

Orioles-Rays picks: Tuesday, June 20

Injury report

Orioles

Day to Day: 3B Gunnar Henderson (stomach flu)

Out: 1B Ryan Mountcastle (illness), CF Cedric Mullins (groin), C James McCann (ankle), RP Mychal Givens (shoulder)

Rays

Out: RP Calvin Faucher (elbow), 2B Brandon Lowe (back)

Starting pitchers

Kyle Bradish vs. Tyler Glasnow

Bradish will make his 13th start of the season on Tuesday. He is coming off an efficient outing against the Toronto Blue Jays but didn’t receive much run support. Bradish only allowed one earned on four hits through seven innings but ended up taking the loss.

Glasnow will make his fifth start of the year. He heads into this game off his worst start of the month. Glasnow pitched 5.1 innings in a good matchup against the Oakland Athletics but allowed three earned runs on six hits. He struck out six and walked four while benefitting from ample run support to pick up his second victory of the season.

Over/Under pick

This will be the fourth game these teams have played against each other. The run totals have ended at three, six and three, respectively. Baltimore has scored four runs or fewer in four of its last five games. Tampa Bay has scored at least four runs in four of its last five. Despite the run totals so far between these teams, this pitching matchup and low line for Tuesday suggest you take the over.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

The Rays have the edge on the mound and at the plate. They can reliably give their pitchers the run support they need. The Orioles have been inconsistent, especially with the injuries they are dealing with. Baltimore is 2-3 over its last five and is coming into this one off a win, while Tampa Bay is on a two-game losing streak. Still, the Rays should pick up a much needed win.

Pick: Rays