Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Phillies on Monday, June 20

The Atlanta Braves (46-26) and the Philadelphia Phillies (38-34) will begin a three-game divisional series on Tuesday, January 20. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 6:40 p.m. ET with the game airing on TBS. Atlanta will start Spencer Strider (7-2, 4.12 ERA), while Philadelphia counters with Ranger Suarez (1-2, 3.82 ERA).

The Braves are the -145 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Phillies are the +125 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Braves-Phillies picks: Monday, June 20

Injury report

Braves

Day to day: C Sean Murphy (hamstring)

Phillies

Day to day: RF Nick Castellanos (illness), SP Cristopher Sanchez (hand)

Out: RP Sernathony Dominguez (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Spencer Strider vs. Ranger Suarez

Strider will make his 15th start of the season. Despite being the team’s ace, he has struggled his last two times out. Strider has allowed 13 earned runs over his last nine innings. The crazy thing about his poor outings is that the batting order gave him so much run support he didn’t take a loss in either game. Most recently, Strider pitched five innings against the Detroit Tigers and allowed five earned runs on seven hits while striking out six.

The southpaw Suarez will take the mound for the eighth time this season. He has been great this month, allowing just two earned runs through three starts. Most recently, Suarez pitched seven shutout innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He gave up four hits and struck out seven but didn’t factor into the decision.

Over/Under pick

Atlanta is riding a six-game winning streak. They have scored at least six runs in each of those games. Philadelphia also heads into this game winning six in a row and has scored at least three runs in every game. Even if Strider bounces back for the Braves, I think the over hits.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Someone’s win streak is coming to an end on Tuesday, barring a game cancellation. The team’s split the four-game series earlier this season, with Atlanta picking up the win in the game that Strider started. The Braves’ ace has been all over the place his last two times out, but unless he suddenly has the yips, there is a chance that they can bounce back in this game. Atlanta should pick up a big statement win on Tuesday.

Pick: Braves