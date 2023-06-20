Picks, predictions for Blue Jays vs. Marlins on Tuesday, June 20

The Toronto Blue Jays (39-35) and the Miami Marlins (42-31) will play the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday, June 20. First pitch from loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Toronto will start Yusei Kikuchi (6-2, 4.31 ERA), while Miami counters with rookie phenom Eury Perez (4-1, 1.80 ERA).

The Marlins are the -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Blue Jays are +100 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Blue Jays-Marlins picks: Tuesday, June 20

Injury report

Blue Jays

Out: C Alejandro Kirk (hand), 1B/DH Brandon Belt (hamstring)

Marlins

Out: SP Edward Cabrera (shoulder), RP Matt Barnes (hip), 3B Jean Segura (hamstring), OF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (toe), OF Avisail Garcia (back)

Starting pitchers

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Eury Perez

The southpaw Kikuchi will start his 15th game of the season. He has allowed two earned runs in each of his last three starts. Most recently, Kikuchi pitched 4.2 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up two runson six hits while striking out seven and walking two. Kikuchi didn’t end up factoring in the decision.

The 20-year-old Perez will make his eighth career start on Tuesday. He has been outstanding this month, allowing just one total earned run in three outings. Perez dominated the Seattle Mariners his last time out, pitching six shutout innings and allowing two hits while striking out six to notch his fourth victory of the season.

Over/Under pick

Miami has scored at least four runs in five straight games. Toronto has tallied three runs or fewer in five of its last six games. Despite how well Miami has been swinging the bat, Kikuchi presents a tough matchup. With how well Perez has pitched, I think the under is the play here.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

The Blue Jays are struggling. Despite the talent on the team, injuries have been tough to overcome, and they can’t mount any consistent offense. They were shut out in the series opener, but the bigger story is that their pitching staff has allowed 11 runs in consecutive games. The Marlins are not the better team on paper, but have won five games in a row and scored 11 runs on Monday. They should continue the streak on Tuesday.

Pick: Marlins