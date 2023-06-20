Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Yankees on Tuesday, June 20

The month of June has not been kind to the New York Yankees, as the Bronx Bombers have gone 5-9 so far this month, due in large part to the absence of Aaron Judge. They’ll welcome another scuffling team to Yankee Stadium this week when they face off against the Seattle Mariners in a three-game series. George Kirby (6-5, 3.24 ERA) will take the mound for the Mariners, while Cy Young candidate Gerrit Cole (7-1, 2.75 ERA) will start for the Yankees. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

The Yankees are -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Mariners are +105 underdogs. The total is set at 7.

Mariners-Yankees picks: Tuesday, June 20

Injury report

Mariners

Out: RP Penn Murfee (right elbow inflammation), SP Marco Gonzales (left flexor strain), RP Trevor Gott (low back muscle spasm)

Yankees

Out: SP Nestor Cortes (left rotator cuff strain), RP Ian Hamilton (right groin strain), OF Aaron Judge (right great toe sprain), OF Greg Allen (right hip flexor strain), SP Carlos Rodon (left elbow strain, back stiffness)

Starting pitchers

George Kirby vs. Gerrit Cole

Earlier this season, Kirby made his first career start against the Yankees, where he allowed just three hits in just eight shutout innings. Kirby opened June with one of his worst starts (five runs in 3 2/3 innings), but is coming off a start where he allowed one run (unearned) against the Marlins in six innings. Kirby has incredible command (99th percentile in walk rate), and is holding batters to a .202 average with his fastball.

Cole’s quest for his first Cy Young hit a bit of a speed bump at the end of May, but he’s been able to turn things around this month, as he’s gone six innings and allowed two runs or less in his last four starts. Last year, Cole allowed three first-inning home runs in his home start against the Mariners (a loss), but tossed seven scoreless innings against them in Seattle. While he’s allowed eight home runs this year, that number is a bit inflated because he allowed four home runs in one start against the Pirates on May 26. Cole still ranks in the 71st percentile in strikeout rate and the 92nd percentile in fastball velocity,

Over/Under pick

While both Cole and Kirby have been pitching really well lately, seven is still a bit of a low number here. The Yankees have cleared or pushed this over in four of their last five games, while the Mariners have cleared it five of their last eight games. Even with two aces on the mound, I think these teams can clear seven runs at Yankees Stadium.

Pick: Over 7

Moneyline pick

The Yankees have looked lost since Judge got hurt, and I think that continues tonight. Kirby should have no problem setting the tone for the Mariners tonight, and I think it comes down to one big hit.

Pick: Mariners