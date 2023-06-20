Outright winner picks for the 2023 Travelers Championship

The 2023 Travelers Championship tees off from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT this week for the PGA TOUR’s next elevated event. Here are our top picks to win it all.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patrick Cantlay +1100

This has been Cantlay’s year. In the past six months, he ranks fourth in the Travelers field in Strokes Gained: Total, fourth in SG: Tee to Green, and third in SG: Off the Tee. Since February, he has nine top-20 finishes and six top-10 finishes. It feels like he is just on the cusp of a big win. Cantlay has finished in the top 15 in each of his five most recent Travelers Championships, and he is more than able to hold his own with this star-studded field.

Collin Morikawa +2500

Morikawa had to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament due to back spasms, but he is playing some of his best golf in recent memory right now. He grabbed a T10 finish at the Masters and a T14 at the U.S. Open last week. He ranks eighth in the field in total strokes gained and fifth in SG: Tee to Green. He ranks second in SG: Approach, just behind Scottie Scheffler. If he can continue to build on his success in the majors, this could be an excellent showing for Morikawa. He has not played in the Travelers since 2020.

Tony Finau +3500

Finau impressed at the U.S. Open with a T32 finish after a back-to-back 68 and 69 in the first two rounds. He ranks sixth in the field in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green and fifth in SG: Approach. After a T13 finish at last year’s Travelers, Finau is an interesting longshot choice in Cromwell this week.