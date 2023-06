Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Travelers Championship

The 2023 Travelers Championship tees off from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT this week, marking the PGA TOUR’s next elevated event on the 2023 schedule. With an increased purse as the reward, this tournament will see the best of the best compete against each other. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are a few of the biggest names to join the elevated field.

Scheffler is the favorite to win the tournament, coming in at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He sits at +1800 to be the leader after the first round. Patrick Cantlay sits at +1100 to win, with 2022 winner Xander Schauffele at +1400.

The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 6:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. The forecast calls for showers on Thursday, so tee times may be delayed due to weather.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Thursday Featured Groups:

7:15 a.m. ET: Harris English, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay

7:25 a.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, Keegan Bradley, Emiliano Grillo

7:35 a.m. ET: Wyndham Clark, Justin Thomas, Max Homa

12:30 p.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler

12:40 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Jon Rahm

12:50 p.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Travelers Championship on Thursday.