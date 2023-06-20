Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, June 20

Aces are truly wild around MLB on Tuesday. Throw a dart at the schedule and you’re likely to hit a juicy pitching matchup: Spencer Strider looking to right the ship; Justin Verlander heading to Houston to face former rotation-mate Framber Valdez; Gerrit Cole against George Kirby in the Bronx; Clayton Kershaw against Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.

But what does all of that mean for your DFS and fantasy baseball rosters? Our daily starting pitching rankings are here to break everything down, telling you who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, June 20

Pitchers to stream

Yusei Kikuchi, SP, Toronto Blue Jays — Kikuchi has shown that he’s got a very low floor against baseball’s better offenses (five+ runs allowed to the Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox) but can be a perfectly serviceable arm in the right matchup (two or fewer runs allowed against literally everyone else), and luckily he gets the latter on Monday. The Jays lefty hasn’t allowed more than two runs in a start since May 24, and his new breaking ball-heavy approach should pay dividends against the Miami Marlins pedestrian lineup.

Aaron Civale, SP, Cleveland Guardians — Civale had a rough go of it last time out in San Diego, but the Padres’ star-studded lineup has been chewing up just about every pitcher of late. The righty is still showing increased velocity since he came back from the IL earlier this month, and the matchup on Monday is much friedlier: a home date with the A’s, whose offense has been among the league’s worst all year. The righty is in the top 25 percent of the league in average exit velocity, hard-hit rate and barrel rate, and he should turn in at least five or six solid innings with a great chance at a win.

Michael Lorenzen, Detroit Tigers — Lorenzen has gotten roughed up over his last two starts against the Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks, but the schedule eases up considerably for him on Monday, as he draws the Vinnie Pasquantino-less Kansas City Royals. Lorenzen had put up five quality starts over his last six before hitting this recent skid, and while he won’t rack up gaudy strikeout totals, he’s a good bet to pump strikes, get outs and earn a quality start at pitcher-friendly Comerica Park.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Tuesday, June 20.