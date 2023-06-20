Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Tuesday, June 20

The MLB is back in action on Tuesday, June 20. Every team is at their respective mid-week series site and is scheduled to play on Tuesday. For those looking to set a DFS lineup, the featured slate at DraftKings Daily Fantasy consists of 11 games that begin at 7:05 p.m. ET. With so many options, here are our favorite team stacks for Tuesday’s games.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Tuesday, June 20th

Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics

Jose Ramirez ($5,200)

Steven Kwan ($3,800)

Josh Naylor ($3,700)

Amed Rosario ($3,400)

Cleveland was off on Monday and will be back on Tuesday against Luis Medina (1-6, 7.55 ERA) and the Athletics. This presents a good matchup for the Guardians despite never facing Medina. Ramirez is hitting .285, and his switch-hitting ability gives him upside no matter the pitching matchup. Naylor went 4-for-5 in his last game to raise his average to .288 on the year. Kwan and Rosario have been staples atop the batting order and should be included in this stack purely from the number of at-bats they are likely to have.

The Guardians are the -230 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Athletics are the +195 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Carroll ($5,700)

Ketel Marte ($5,000)

Christian Walker ($4,400)

Geraldo Perdomo ($3,800)

Arizona scored nine runs in the series opener and now will match up with Colin Rea. Perdomo went 2-for-3 in the leadoff spot to push his average up to .300. The rookie Carroll hit his 16th home run of the season on Monday and is hitting .304 on the year. Marte and Walker both had hits and have upside in this matchup on Tuesday.

The Brewers are the -125 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Diamondbacks are +105 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies

Elly De La Cruz ($5,300)

Spencer Steer ($4,600)

Jonathan India ($4,500)

Joey Votto ($4,200)

Another day of picking the Reds as they continue to ride their nine-game win streak. Votto returned from 10 months away due to injuries and finished with two hits, a home run and three RBI. De La Cruz has cooled off from his debut, but even if he just puts the ball on the ground, there is a high chance of his legging out a single with his speed. Steer and India have been consistent at the plate and will join their teammates in facing Noah Davis and his 6.17 ERA on Tuesday.

The Reds are the -180 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are the +155 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10.