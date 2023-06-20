Picks, predictions for Rangers vs. White Sox on Tuesday, June 20th

On Monday, the Texas Rangers picked up a win in their series opener against the White Sox thanks to a big day from rookie Josh Jung. The Rangers will look to make it two wins in a row today when the take on the Sox at 8:10 p.m. ET.

The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (9-3, 2.59 ERA) to the mound, while the White Sox will send Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.31 ERA) to the mound. The Rangers are -145 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the White Sox are +125 underdogs. The total is set at 8.5

Rangers-White Sox picks: Tuesday, June 20th

Injury report

White Sox

Day to day: SS Tim Anderson (shoulder)

Out: 3B Yoan Moncada (ankle), RP Jimmy Lambert (ankle), RP Liam Hendriks (elbow), SP Mike Clevinger (biceps)

Rangers

Out: UTIL Brad Miller (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Dylan Cease

Eovaldi has been a godsend for the surging Rangers, as he’s gone at least six innings in all of his starts this month. The 33-year-old ranks in the 89th percentile in walk-rate and the 82nd percentile in expected ERA, and allowed three runs in seven innings with nine strikeouts in his last start.

After having a 2.01 ERA across his first four starts of the season, Cease has ran into his fair share of struggles over the past two months, as he’s posted a 5.21 ERA over his last 11 starts. That said, he’s turned things around this month, as he’s recorded a 2.16 ERA in his three June starts.

Over/Under pick

I’m backing the under here, as Cease has pitched better of late, and Eovaldi has been good for at least six innings this season. The Rangers’ offense is one of the best in baseball, but I have a hard time seeing these teams combine for nine runs tonight.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Don’t overthink it. The Rangers are a bonafide contender, and enter tonight’s game with all the momentum after picking up a win in last night’s series opener. They should have no problem handling the White Sox tonight.

Pick: Rangers