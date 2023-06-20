 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gary Trent Jr. accepts $18.5 player option with Raptors for 2023-24 season

Trent Jr. will remain in Toronto for this season.

By Benjamin Zweiman
2023 Play-In Tournament - Chicago Bulls v Toronto Raptors
Gary Trent Jr. of the Toronto Raptors looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the 2023 Play-In Tournament on April 12, 2023 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Photo by Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

Toronto Raptors shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. has opted into his $18.5 million player option for the 2023-24 season and will remain with the team, according to Chris Haynes. Trent Jr. was expected to be one of the secondary free agents to garner interest around the league but he’s decided to stick it out for one more season in Toronto.

It was a down 2022-23 season for Trent Jr. and the Raptors in general, who were bounced in the play-in tournament at the hands of the Chicago Bulls. The guard saw his three-point percentage fall from stellar to average, which was the case across the board for Toronto. Trent Jr. likely felt his market value was below his player option, and he decided to bet on himself next season.

According to Haynes, Trent Jr. and the Raptors are working towards a long-term deal. Both sides will this additional year to find a number that works.

