Pick on the Total for Cardinals-Nationals on June 20

The 2023 Major League Baseball season has provided a lot of surprises, with one of the biggest being the St. Louis Cardinals occupying last place in the National League Central entering Tuesday’s road game with the Washington Nationals.’

St. Louis Cardinals (-145, 9.5) vs. Washington Nationals

There’s been inconsistencies with the Cardinals lineup as they’ve hit far worse on the road than at home. At home, the Cardinals are getting nearly 5.3 runs per game compared to just under four runs per game on the road with the third-worst on-base percentage in the National League on the road while being third among National League teams in this category at home.

Starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery enters Tuesday having had his best stretch of the season for the Cardinals, having allowed three runs or fewer in four straight starts and six runs in total during this stretch.

Overall for the season, Montgomery has a fielding independent lower than his ERA, an indicator that positive regression might be in his future as he has a 3.91 ERA with 0.9 home runs and 2.4 walks per nine innings for a 3.62 fielding independent:

The Nationals oppose him with MacKenzie Gore, who enters having allowed three runs or fewer in four of his past five starts with a 3.74 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings overall this season.

Behind Gore is a Nationals lineup that has done a good job of making contact, posting the lowest strikeouts and the seventh-best batting average in the league, but a lack of power has held the offense back.

The Nationals entered the series last in the National League in terms of home runs at home this season with 24 home runs through their first 36 home games, resulting in the offense generating just under 3.7 runs per game at home, the lowest mark among National League teams.

With the Nationals difficulties in generating power and both starting pitchers entering in good form, Tuesday sets up to be a quiet night for the bats.

The Play: Cardinals vs. Nationals Under 9.5