NBA Rumors: Three Stars Who Could Be Traded During the Draft

The NBA Draft is a couple days away, which means chaos is right around the corner!

Only a few weeks have passed since the NBA Finals concluded, but the association never truly rests, as the action has already picked back up again. Bradley Beal was recently traded to the Suns, solidifying a new Big 3 in the desert.

That blockbuster will likely kickstart a run of big trades across the league as contenders look to load up. The draft has historically been the perfect time for such moves, so today I’m highlighting three stars who could be dealt on Thursday night.

Pascal Siakam

We’ve heard Siakam’s name floated consistently in trade rumors this offseason, along with teammate OG Anunoby. Masai Ujiri and the Raptors find themselves in an interesting situation, as Toronto’s roster has plenty of talent but can’t seriously be considered a contender.

Ujiri will have plenty of decisions to make this offseason, starting with Fred VanVleet, who is an unrestricted free agent. Assuming VanVleet walks, Toronto will be somewhat forced towards embracing its youth movement. That’s why I believe Siakam has a better chance to be dealt than Anunoby, despite the myriad of rumors we’ve heard about OG.

I would expect teams on the fringe of contending to be interested in Siakam as a final chip to push all-in. The versatile forward is capable of fitting in a multitude of systems as both a scorer and playmaker, and he’s entering the last year of his deal. All of those factors points towards him being a logical trade candidate for Toronto.

Potential Landing Spots: Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers

Zach LaVine

It was reported recently that the Bulls have quietly been gauging LaVine’s trade market.

That makes sense to a certain degree. It sounds like Chicago is expected to re-sign Nikola Vucevic this offseason, but their front office can’t be content running things back with the “Big 3” of Vuc, LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan.

I floated a potential DeRozan trade in a recent article, and in my opinion, moving on from the veteran forward makes a little more sense than parting ways with LaVine. That being said, the explosive wing’s value is clearly much higher than his older teammate’s, so Chicago could be looking to make a bigger splash than anticipated.

Who knows, maybe the Bulls trade both LaVine and DeRozan. It truly feels like everything is on the table as this team tries to navigate its way out of mediocrity.

If Chicago does decide to move on from LaVine, Miami seems like a logical landing spot if Damian Lillard doesn’t become available. Speaking of the Blazers, I would also expect them to check in if Dame sticks around, as LaVine would be a significant addition to bolster the roster around him.

Potential Landing Spots: Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers

Deandre Ayton

The Suns technically don’t HAVE to trade Ayton, but in reality, they kinda do.

I hopped on 2K23 on Monday to finish building Phoenix’s roster after the Bradley Beal blockbuster. Spoiler alert, it won’t be an easy task.

The Suns acquired Bradley Beal in a blockbuster, but how will they build out the rest of their team?@ByJeffPratt uses 2K23 to finish constructing Phoenix's roster Is it good enough to win a title? pic.twitter.com/UrgDUshDGl — DK Nation (@dklive) June 19, 2023

It makes a lot of sense for the Suns to split Ayton’s massive salary up into two or three rotational pieces to solidify more depth.

The former No. 1 overall pick likely wouldn’t command a huge return, especially considering everyone knows how close Phoenix is to the second apron of the luxury tax. However, there are plenty of teams out there that would love to have him.

As I mentioned in the video above, Dallas is a very logical fit. Mark Cuban loves talent upgrades, and the Mavericks could acquire one for a relative discount in Ayton. If the Mavs end up not being interested, look for rebuilding squads to enter the sweepstakes.

Potential Landing Spots: Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets