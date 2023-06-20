Oral Roberts continues gummy worm celebration, College World Series broadcast team joins in [VIDEO]

If you hadn’t heard of Oral Roberts before the 2023 college baseball season, you likely have now. The team has made it all the way to the College World Series, but while they have impressed with their play, they are making headlines for a different reason. During the regionals, first base coach Jimmy Turk was caught on camera feeding a player a snack at first base, and it turned out to be a gummy worm.

What the WORM is going on with Oral Roberts?#RoadToOmaha x ESPN / @ORUBaseball pic.twitter.com/g0KarkK4al — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 10, 2023

While the tradition has just now been caught on film, players attribute a road trip back in 2021 as the creation of the now-viral trend. The team was jamming out to the then-viral TikTok Sea Shanty trend on an eight-hour bus ride from Minneapolis to Fargo. Turk said he witnessed this and decided then to try and come up with some form of treasure to reward his players with. Eventually, he settled on gummy worms (specifically Haribo Twin Snakes) and now dishes them out any time that a player gets to first base.

On Tuesday, the Golden Eagles are taking on the TCU Horned Frogs in an elimination game. Oral Roberts lost 5-4 against No. 2 Florida on Sunday. As they were looking to stay alive in the tournament, they continued the viral gummy worm trend. The broadcast team on hand for the game couldn’t help but join in.