Betting odds for No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NBA draft

Victor Wembanyama is the favorite to go No. 1, but are the Spurs looking elsewhere?

By Ben Hall
Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 forward Victor Wembanyama (1) looks on during the game against the NBA G League Ignite at The Dollar Loan Center. Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA Draft is set for Thursday, June 22 at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN, with the first round also being shown on ABC. This is one of the most anticipated drafts as guys like Victor Wembanyama have carried higher expectations than top picks in recent seasons. Here’s a look at the No. 1 overall pick market at DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Draft 2023 odds for No. 1 overall pick

Victor Wembanyama: -20000
Scoot Henderson: +5000
Amen Thompson: +10000
Brandon Miller: +10000
Jarace Walker: +15000

Barring a drastic change, Wembanyama will be the pick at No. 1 for the San Antonio Spurs. This is the most clear cut No. 1 pick in a long time. If the Spurs were to pass on Wembanyama, it could be viewed as the biggest mistake of all time. Around this time last year, there was some hype around Henderson, who should be a great NBA player. However, Wembanyama is potentially generational.

