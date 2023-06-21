Betting odds for No. 2 overall pick in 2023 NBA draft

The 2023 NBA Draft is Thursday, June 22 and will start at 8 p.m. ET airing on ESPN. The draft hype is starting to build as we see tons of trade rumors and NBA draft prospects fly up draft boards in the final week. We all know Victor Wembanyama will be the No. 1 pick, but the No. 2 pick has questions surrounding it. Here’s how the market at DraftKings Sportsbook is shaping up ahead of the draft.

NBA Draft 2023 odds for No. 2 overall pick

Scoot Henderson: -150

Brandon Miller: +100

Amen Thompson: +5000

Ausar Thompson: +10000

Anthony Black: +10000

Everybody expects the Charlotte Hornets to choose between Miller and Henderson for this pick. For a while, many thought Wembanyama would be the No. 1 pick and Henderson would be the No. 2 pick. But with the Hornets having the pick, there is questions to how Henderson would fit with LaMelo Ball. All the hype points to Miller being the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but Henderson is still the favorite according to the oddsmakers. This could be a value spot for bettors, especially if Henderson remains the favorite on draft night.