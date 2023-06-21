Betting odds for No. 3 overall pick in 2023 NBA draft

The 2023 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday and this year’s class is one of the more talented we’ve seen enter the league in quite some time.

It’s a foregone conclusion that the San Antonio Spurs will select generational French big man Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick. The intrigue lies with what the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers do with the No. 2 and No. 3 picks, respectively. Here, we’ll focus in on the Blazers’ pick and see who is betting favorite to land there. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Draft 2023 odds for No. 3 overall pick

Brandon Miller: -150

Scoot Henderson: +105

Amen Thompson: +1500

Cam Whitmore: +2000

Ausar Thompson: +6000

Alabama’s Miller and G League Ignite guard Henderson are the overwhelming favorites to be selected at No. 3 and whoever Portland selects depends on which one Charlotte takes at No. 2. There is increasing momentum behind the Hornets selecting Henderson to form a young, dynamic backcourt with LaMelo Ball and that would clear the way for the Blazers to select Miller. The 6-9 forward earned SEC Player of the Year honors by averaging 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game and would give Damian Lillard a young playmaker to work off of next year.

Then again, both the Hornets and the Blazers have been linked to various reports about them shopping the pick to New Orleans for Zion Williamson. If that trade were to happen, the Pelicans would still select either Henderson or Miller.