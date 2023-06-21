Betting odds for No. 4 overall pick in 2023 NBA draft

The 2023 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 22, and will start at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. The Houston Rockets hold the No. 4 overall pick in the draft and will await to see what the San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers will do ahead of them.

The Spurs are all but assured to take Victor Wembanyama first overall, but the rest of the top five rotates depending on the day you read up on it. Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson are expected to be off the board by the time Houston is on the clock, but as we know, anything can happen in NBA Drafts. Here, we will look at who has the best odds to be selected fourth by the Rockets, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Draft 2023 odds for No. 4 overall pick

Amen Thompson: -190

Cam Whitmore: +290

Ausar Thompson: +600

Brandon Miller: +1200

Jarace Walker: +2000

For reference, Wembanyama has +25000 odds to drop all the way to four. Based on the odds, Amen Thompson and Whitmore have the best odds of being selected by Houston. This will be the first of two first-round picks that the Rockets have. Amen Thompson makes sense for Houston as a versatile wing. He would bring his size and playmaking ability to the Rockets, who are still trying to rebuild into a contender. His identical twin brother Ausar has the third-best odds of being selected with this pick.

It is largely speculated that Houston is fielding several calls for this pick, but with the talent at the top of the draft class, getting someone that could start the first game of the season at No. 4 is likely too much value to pass up.