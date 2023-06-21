Betting odds for No. 5 overall pick in 2023 NBA draft

The 2023 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 22. The action will get underway at 8 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and will air on ESPN and ABC.

It is all but assured that Victor Wembanyama would hear his name called first overall. This still has to happen officially but when the Detroit Pistons go on the clock at No. 5, they aren’t expecting the top prospect to still be on the board. This doesn’t mean that Detroit immediately has to think trade, as there will still be plenty of talent in this year’s class on the board no matter what happens first to fourth. That being said, it would not be shocking to see another team making this pick if the Pistons can get some proven talent as compensation. Here’s a look at the player odds to be picked at No. 5 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Draft 2023 odds for No. 5 overall pick

Cam Whitmore: +170

Jarace Walker: +190

Ausar Thompson: +330

Amen Thompson: +450

Taylor Hendricks: +2000

Whitmore has the best odds of being selected No. 5 overall, while Walker has moved up to have almost the same odds as Whitmore. It should be noted that Amen Thompson may look out of place this low to go fifth, but that is just because he has the best odds of being selected fourth overall.

Let’s say that Detroit keeps the pick. The Pistons likely won’t want to target any centers with Jalen Duran and James Wiseman in the fold, but also don’t need smaller guards with Cade Cunningham, R.J. Hampton and Jaden Ivey on the roster as well. Whitmore would help fill in as a small forward with shooting upside.

If the Pistons end up trading the pick, it could be any of the top four guys off the board, depending on team needs and how they would fit into the current respective roster.