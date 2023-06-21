Why do the Bulls and 76ers have to forfeit second-round picks in the 2023 NBA Draft?

The 2023 NBA Draft is this week and rumors are starting to flood as they always do around this time. The draft gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 22 and will air on ESPN. Many teams have a number of picks in this years draft. However, the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers had to forfeit their second-round picks. That’s why there are only 58 picks in this draft instead of 60.

The Bulls were forced to forfeit their pick after the NBA punished them for tampering specifically during the Lonzo Ball sign-and-trade deal. Ball was traded to Chicago for Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple, a 2024 second-round pick, and cash considerations. The Bulls signed Ball to a four year, $85 million deal, which has seemed to backfire on them. This was the next available second-round pick for the Bulls, so it has been forfeited.

The 76ers lost their second-round pick after it was found they negotiated with PJ Tucker and Danuel House Jr. prior to the approved window. James Harden had taken a pay cut in order to get Tucker and House Jr. on the roster, and it seemed clear there were agreements in place prior to free agency actually opening.