Which team has the most picks in first round of 2023 NBA Draft?

With the 2023 NBA Draft set to get underway Thursday, June 22, this will be an exciting week for the NBA. Rumors and trade speculations heat up at this time. The draft will air on ESPN and start at 8 p.m. ET. The first round will also be shown on ABC.

The Utah Jazz have the most picks in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft. They have their pick at No. 9 and then a pick they acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Rudy Robert trade at No. 16. The No. 28 pick is one they got from the Brooklyn Nets for Royce O’Neale.

It’s currently a mini-rebuild for the Jazz. They didn't fully kick everything out and tank, but they took a small set back in hopes to make a major step forward. While they traded away Donovan Mitchell, they got back Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sexton and three first-round picks. They also got back a number of first-round picks for Rudy Gobert.

This is their first full offseason since the trade, so they’ll have a chance to make a few more moves to continue to take steps in the rebuild. I would expect them to draft a lot of guys with major upside and more projects then guys ready to make an immediate impact.